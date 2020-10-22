Wintrust reports record third-quarter profit of $107.3 million, sees 391% increase over second quarter

Wintrust Bank reported a record third-quarter profit of $107.3 million, quadrupling its net income compared to the second quarter as business bounced back from spring, when the coronavirus pandemic first roiled the economy.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has locations in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, pulled in $1.67 per common share, a 391% increased compared to the second quarter, but down 1% year-over-year.

Wintrust has made $191.8 million in net income so far this year, as compared to $269.7 million during the same period in 2019. The bank has made $3.06 per share during the first three quarters of the coronavirus-dominated 2020, while it roped in $4.60 per share during the same period in 2019.

"I remain very proud of the extraordinary effort put forth by our employees to support our customers and our communities amid the challenges of COVID-19. Wintrust reported record net income of $107.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2020," Wintrust Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "The third quarter of 2020 was characterized by strong loan growth, declining net interest income primarily due to lower PPP loan fee accretion, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased allowance for credit losses coverage and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."