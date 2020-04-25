Wintrust sees 27.8% drop in profits amid COVID-19 crisis

Wintrust reported a first quarter profit of $62.8 million, which was down 27.8% as compared to the previous quarter and 31.6% as compared to the first quarter of 2019.
The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, earned $1.04 per share as the coronavirus pandemic impacted its business during the final few weeks of the quarter.
"I would like to start by thanking all Wintrust employees for their passion and commitment during this difficult time. As the challenges of COVID-19 affect our customers and our communities, we stand ready to be responsive and supportive," Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "I am extremely proud of our successful efforts earlier this month to timely launch the Paycheck Protection Program to provide much needed funding to our small business customers so that they can continue to operate and pay their employees. Our teams worked tirelessly to process approximately 8,900 applications with a median loan size of approximately $87,500, totaling loan approvals of nearly $3.3 billion through April 17. We are honored to be part of the solution to the complex problems faced by our clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to answer their call throughout this crisis and into the eventual recovery. Please see our previous releases regarding our PPP activity to date. We expect to further participate in the program if additional government funding is approved."
The publicly traded bank is paying out a dividend of 28 cents per share during the first quarter.
In the first quarter, Wintrust increased assets by $2.2 billion, loans by $1 billion, and deposits by $1.4 billion.
"Wintrust reported net income of $62.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, down from $86.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments, increased by $27.8 million over the previous quarter and $12.4 million over the first quarter of 2019," Wehmer said. "The company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $2.2 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $6.4 billion higher than the end of the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter was characterized by significant balance sheet growth, stable net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased provision for credit losses primarily related to the implementation of CECL and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."
The bank expects $53 million in credit losses in the current quarter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. We believe the company has adequate liquidity and capital to effectively manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we will continue to prudently evaluate and expand liquidity sources, including the possible utilization of the PPP liquidity facility, if necessary," Wehmer said. "Wintrust will continue to practice what we preach in our unwavering commitment to our communities by serving customers via drive up branches, by appointment, telephonically and through digital tools. We believe that we are uniquely positioned by being technologically on par with the big banks, as demonstrated by our PPP efforts, while maintaining the agility and high-touch, personalized service nature of a community bank. We have executed our existing business continuity plan successfully across the Wintrust enterprise and I am proud of our company's effectiveness in seamlessly adapting to a remote working environment. In addition to our efforts to support our customers, we are also focused on the wellbeing of our colleagues, modifying certain health care programs to provide additional benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as offering other pandemic benefits and compensation premiums to eligible employees."
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.