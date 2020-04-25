Wintrust sees 27.8% drop in profits amid COVID-19 crisis

"Wintrust reported net income of $62.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, down from $86.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments, increased by $27.8 million over the previous quarter and $12.4 million over the first quarter of 2019," Wehmer said. "The company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $2.2 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $6.4 billion higher than the end of the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter was characterized by significant balance sheet growth, stable net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased provision for credit losses primarily related to the implementation of CECL and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

"We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. We believe the company has adequate liquidity and capital to effectively manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we will continue to prudently evaluate and expand liquidity sources, including the possible utilization of the PPP liquidity facility, if necessary," Wehmer said. "Wintrust will continue to practice what we preach in our unwavering commitment to our communities by serving customers via drive up branches, by appointment, telephonically and through digital tools. We believe that we are uniquely positioned by being technologically on par with the big banks, as demonstrated by our PPP efforts, while maintaining the agility and high-touch, personalized service nature of a community bank. We have executed our existing business continuity plan successfully across the Wintrust enterprise and I am proud of our company's effectiveness in seamlessly adapting to a remote working environment. In addition to our efforts to support our customers, we are also focused on the wellbeing of our colleagues, modifying certain health care programs to provide additional benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as offering other pandemic benefits and compensation premiums to eligible employees."