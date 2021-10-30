Wintrust to buy back $200 million in stock

"Especially noteworthy this quarter was that net interest income increased considerably despite recording $11.4 million of less interest income on PPP loans. This demonstrates that our growth strategy has been able to replace PPP loans and sustain loan portfolio growth benefiting future quarters," CEO Ed Wehmer said. "Net interest margin decreased by four basis points in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased liquidity. Excluding the unfavorable net interest margin impact from increased liquidity, the margin exhibited improvement as the rate on deposits declined nine basis points as compared to a two basis point decline in loan yields. We continue to monitor our excess liquidity position and the available market returns on investments. We believe that deploying liquidity could potentially increase our net interest margin and net interest income. Additionally, we remain in an asset sensitive interest rate position which should allow our net interest income and net interest margin to benefit from future increases in interest rates."