Wintrust to buy back $200 million in stock

Wintrust Bank will buy back $400 million in stock.
The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, announced the latest share buy-back in addition to the $23 million it still plans to purchase from the last buyback announced in 2019.
Wintrust Bank, which just turned a profit of $109.1 million in the third quarter, said it will purchase back its shares at various times based on market conditions, share prices and other considerations. The bank is publicly traded on NASDAQ.
Companies have had flush balance sheets over the last few years and sought to return value to shareholders via stock buybacks. S&P 500 companies have acquired about $600 billion of their own stock so far this year. The S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates companies have spent $1.8 trillion to return excess capital and reduce outstanding shares since 2018.
Wintrust also approved a dividend of 31 cents per share. It will be paid on Nov. 26 to anyone who owns its stock as of Nov. 11.
The bank has been growing despite a challenging interest rate environment. Wintrust grew net interest income by $7.9 million last quarter due to growth in earning assets and a decline in deposit costs. It's now increased its net interest income four quarters in a row.
"Especially noteworthy this quarter was that net interest income increased considerably despite recording $11.4 million of less interest income on PPP loans. This demonstrates that our growth strategy has been able to replace PPP loans and sustain loan portfolio growth benefiting future quarters," CEO Ed Wehmer said. "Net interest margin decreased by four basis points in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased liquidity. Excluding the unfavorable net interest margin impact from increased liquidity, the margin exhibited improvement as the rate on deposits declined nine basis points as compared to a two basis point decline in loan yields. We continue to monitor our excess liquidity position and the available market returns on investments. We believe that deploying liquidity could potentially increase our net interest margin and net interest income. Additionally, we remain in an asset sensitive interest rate position which should allow our net interest income and net interest margin to benefit from future increases in interest rates."
Wintrust has assets of more than $47 billion and more than 170 branches across Chicagoland, operating under different names like the Dyer Bank & Trust and the First National Bank of Illinois in downtown Lansing.