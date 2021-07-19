Wintrust turned $258.3 million in profit in first half of year

The bank brought in $50.6 million in mortgage banking revenue in the second quarter, down from $113.5 million in the first quarter. The bank originated $1.7 billion in loan volumes in the second quarter and believes the third quarter will be strong for mortgage banking originations.

"Our second quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to expand net interest income," Wehmer said. "We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and will be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution. Finally, we evaluate our operating expense base on an ongoing basis to enhance future profitability."