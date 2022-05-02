Wintrust turns $127.4 million profit in first quarter

Wintrust Bank reported a profit of $127.4 million in the first quarter, up from $98.8 million in the fourth quarter.

It grew its earnings per share by 31% to $2.07.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, increased total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans by $796 million or 9%. It increased core loans by $304 million.

"Wintrust kicked off 2022 with an impressive first-quarter reporting record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income highlighted by continued expansion of net interest income," Founder and CEO Edward J. Wehmer said. "Our diversified loan book exhibited strong growth while credit quality remains extraordinarily good. The company’s future prospects remain bright as we believe our asset-sensitive interest rate position will allow us to capitalize on potentially rising interest rates."

In the first three months of 2022, the bank increased total assets by $109 million to $50.3 billion. It grew total deposits by $124 million.

"We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited strong growth in the first quarter of 2022," Wehmer said. "We are still experiencing low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.6% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

In the first quarter, the bank grew its net interest income by $3.3 million, which it attributed to earning asset growth and improvement in net interest margin.

"The company’s robust loan growth has continued to more than offset the declining contribution from PPP loans," he said. "During the quarter we also improved our net interest margin and increased our quarterly net interest income run rate by increasing our investment portfolio by $1.2 billion.”

Wintrust recorded record mortgage banking revenue of $77.2 million in the first quarter, up from $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

"We are focused on expanding our market share of purchase originations and finding efficiencies in our delivery channels to reduce costs in light of the challenging interest rate environment," he said. "Based on current market conditions, we expect that mortgage originations in the second quarter of 2022 will remain relatively similar to the first quarter of 2022.”

— Joseph S. Pete

