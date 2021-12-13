Wintrust wins Better Business Bureau award for ethics

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau as a leader in business ethics in the greater Chicago community,” said Edward Wehmer, founder and CEO of Wintrust. “Because our work is so collaborative, trust is essential to our ability to deliver results on behalf of our customers and business partners. As we enter into our 30th year as a company, we’re as committed to serving the communities in which we operate as we were from the beginning, and this award proves it. This recognition was made possible by the dedication and commitment of our entire team to leading by example and staying true to our mission and values in everything they do.”