Wintrust wins Better Business Bureau award for ethics

Wintrust won the Better Business Bureau of Chicago 2021 Torch Award for Ethics this year.
The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, was recognized for fair, honest and ethical business practices by the BBB of Chicago and Nothern Illinois.
Only nine businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area won the award this year. Wintrust was the sole winner in the large company category.
“The Torch Award is the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business," said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois. "Torch Award winners demonstrate the highest ethical standards and trust with customers, business partners, shareholders and the communities in which they do business. Being a recipient of this award indicates the company not only believes in the high standards promoted by the BBB, but consistently demonstrates and integrates them into daily business practices."
A panel of independent reviewers looked at applicants' character, culture, customer and community. The judges pointed to Wintrust Bank's "commitment to community service, long-standing investment to the places where its customers work and live, and consistency in choosing to do what’s right as integral to its winning credentials."
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau as a leader in business ethics in the greater Chicago community,” said Edward Wehmer, founder and CEO of Wintrust. “Because our work is so collaborative, trust is essential to our ability to deliver results on behalf of our customers and business partners. As we enter into our 30th year as a company, we’re as committed to serving the communities in which we operate as we were from the beginning, and this award proves it. This recognition was made possible by the dedication and commitment of our entire team to leading by example and staying true to our mission and values in everything they do.”
Wintrust has $48 billion in assets and 170 branches, making it one of the largest banks in Chicagoland.