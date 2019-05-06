Wintrust wins prestigious J.D. Power Award for customer satisfaction

Wintrust won a prestigious J.D. Power Award for 2019 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction in the Midwest.
The Rosemont-based bank, which has locations in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, received a top score of "among the best" after a survey of more than 84,000 bank customers by the marketing research company J.D. Power, which is known for conferring awards on automakers, advertising agencies and other businesses. It's the second time in the last three years Wintrust has won the honor from suburban Los Angeles-based J.D. Power.
“We’re honored to be recognized again by J.D. Power and we have our customers to thank,” Wintrust President, CEO and Founder Edward Wehmer said. “We do our best to ensure the people and communities we serve are always front and center. This recognition affirms that our customers know they are our top priority.”
Wintrust scored 845 on a 1,000-point scale, ranking among the top in overall satisfaction, account opening, communication and advice, convenience, products and fees, and channel activities that include customers experiences with channels like in-person, websites and mobile.
“We also know this is a recognition that points to the great work our employees do every day,” Wehmer said. “We offer the very best customer service because our staff understands the importance of putting our customers first and consistently delivers on the promises we make as a company.”
Wintrust also has won several other recent awards, including The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces Award and the Greenwich Excellence Award, and was named one of the best banks in America this year by Forbes Magazine.