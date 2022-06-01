Wintrust wins seven Greenwich Excellence Awards

Wintrust Bank won seven Greenwich Excellence Awards, both national and Midwestern, from a financial intelligence firm.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, won a national award for overall satisfaction in the U.S. Middle Market Banking category from Coalition Greenwich. It also won Midwest Awards for overall satisfaction, cash management and likelihood to recommend.

“These awards validate our promise that our customers can ‘have it all’ — the sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank alongside the personalized services to each and every customer of a community bank,” said Paul Carlisle, chief operating officer and market head of Wintrust Commercial Banking. “Over our 30-year history, and especially during the past two pandemic years through our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, we have shown our customers that they can count on Wintrust.”

Coalition Greenwich provides global market intelligence to the financial services industry. It interviewed nearly 23,000 bank clients last year, rating institutions on a five-point scale that was based on that feedback.

It evaluated more than 500 banks nationwide, conferring an Excellence Award in U.S. small business banking to only 24 banks across the country.

In the Small Business Banking category, Wintrust also won awards for overall satisfaction, cash management and likelihood to recommend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.