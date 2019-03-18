ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores plans to close its remaining 120 department stores by mid-June.
It had announced store closings earlier this year that included its stores in Lowell and DeMotte.
Shopko said Monday the company was unable to find a buyer for its business. The company plans to begin winding down its retail operations this week.
Shopko said it will not move forward with an auction that was scheduled Tuesday. The liquidation is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks.
The retailer, headquartered near Green Bay, filed for bankruptcy protection in January, citing excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure. Shopko began with a store in Green Bay in 1962.