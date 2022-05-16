Wise Guys looking to rebuild two stores in Merrillville and Chesterton

Wise Guys Discount Liquors plans to expand its stores in Merrillville and Chesterton in coming years.
The liquor retailer that evolved from the WiseWay supermarket chain plans to rebuild its store at 9133 W. Taft St. closer to the street. It's also looking to rebuild its location at 1601 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton.
Wise Guys also has superstores in Hobart and Valparaiso. Its sister business, Weiss Entities, has developed major apartment projects in Merrillville, Valparaiso, Lowell and Chicago.
"We'd like to continue to grow the two businesses," said Don Weiss, president of Wise Guys and Weiss Entities. "We're dedicated to making the businesses prosperous."
Wise Guys evolved from the more than 80-year-old WiseWay chain that's now selling its last supermarket. It had had a 7,000-square-foot retail space in Merrillville that was too small for a grocery store, so it pivoted to liquor, opening a Wise Guys Discount Liquor store there in 2008.
CVS closes pharmacies in Whiting, Griffith, Gary, East Chicago, Michigan City and Valparaiso
Passenger with no flying experience lands plane at Florida airport after pilot became incapacitated
Driver identified in fatal South Shore crash
Man takes the stand to claim self-defense; jury convicts him of murder
SWAT, police make 2 arrests at Hobart home in narcotics investigation, police say
Missing 3-year-old with autism dies after being found along shoreline
Detention of WNBA's Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
Disney CEO Bob Chapek tells IU graduating class about Region roots: 'For a period of time, I slept in the breakfast nook'
Student arrested; third bomb threat at Merrillville school in a month
Prison releases former First Baptist Church of Hammond pastor
Missing Region man found dead in Crown Point motorcycle crash, police say
Former Porter County cop guilty of neglect in crippling injuries to infant son
Man with 2 active warrants, 16-year-old girl flee from officers after chase, police say
Judge refuses to bar doctor's testimony during infant death trial
Naked inmate nabbed after escape from Region jail; bedding seen hanging from top floor, cops say
The chain sells a wide selection of wine, spirits and craft beer.
"The supermarket business is a different frame of mind," Weiss said. "This is more about celebrating the finer things of life."
The company brought a supermarket-like environment to the liquor store business, operating large, well-lit and clean big-box stores that look more like a supercenter than the traditional liquor store.
"We try for a special, nice atmosphere. We had a lot of room in the store to do creative things," General Manager Rick Green said. "We learned a lot selling fine wine and brought in certified wine specialists and certified spirits specialists. We did classes and beverage demonstrations at Wise Guys University that slowed down during the pandemic but that we're getting back to again."
The company is looking to pull building permits to start construction on the two replacement Wise Guys in the next year or two. The Chesterton store is leased and Wise Guys has land across the street where it can build a bigger store it would own.
"We might start construction in the town of Merrillville and then move to construction in the town of Chesterton," Weiss said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Tacos and Burritos, El Jimador, Dunkin, Midwest Express Clinic, Batteries Plus Bulbs opening
Opening soon
The long-awaited Olive Garden will open soon in Highland after a brief delay.
Originally slated to open on May 9, the sit-down Italian chain restaurant, known for its unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks, will open at the corner of Main Street and Indianapolis Boulevard at 11 a.m. May 23.
The Orlando-based restaurant known for its retired "When You're Here, You're Family" slogan took over the former Old Country Buffet at 10445 Indianapolis Boulevard in the Highland Grove Shopping Center. It did about $1.8 million in renovations to the 10,179-square-foot restaurant building at the busy corner.
Joseph S. Pete
'A long time coming'
"We couldn’t be happier that Olive Garden is finally opening. It’s been a long time coming. Olive Garden is a favorite of many people around Northwest Indiana," Highland Redevelopment Director Kathy Deguilio-Fox said. "And, from calls and comments that we’ve received we have residents that are big fans of Olive Garden and anxious for it to open. Certainly it’s a great addition to the town of Highland and we believe it should increase traffic in and around the Highland Grove Shopping Center as well."
Olive Garden serves family-style meals and an array of pasta dishes like lasagna, spaghetti, fettuccine alfredo, chicken parmigiana, shrimp scampi, five-cheese ziti and chicken and shrimp carbonara.
Joseph S. Pete
Slightly delayed
The chain originally planned to go to Schererville's new Oak District, where Chick-fil-A and LongHorn Steakhouse just opened a short distance down Indianapolis Boulevard. It chose Highland instead because it had an easier time obtaining a liquor license that will allow the vino to flow freely. Construction was delayed for months because of supply chain shortages of construction materials.
The chain, owned by Darden Restaurants, also has locations in Lansing, Michigan City and Hobart at the Southlake Mall.
For more information, call 219-513-4291.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
A new Dunkin has opened in downtown East Chicago.
The standalone doughnut and coffee shop with a drive-thru is located at 4600 Indianapolis Boulevard just north of Casa Blanca across from city hall. The chain also has another East Chicago location at 1705 E. Columbus Drive in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood.
The New England favorite serves doughnuts, bagels, croissants, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, hummus toast and a variety of coffee drinks served both hot and cold.
It's open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 219-221-9152.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
El Jimador Mexican Cuisine serves authentic Mexican fare in Crown Point and Hobart.
It will soon open its third Northwest Indiana location at 111 Broadway Street in Cedar Lake.
The chain serves tacos, burritos, fajitas, flautas, enchiladas and a land and sea dinner in a Hacienda-style environment. Its new Cedar Lake location will be in front of the Strack & Van Til across from Hanover Central High School.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
After months of construction, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande recently opened at the site of the former Golden Crown diner at 17904 Torrence Ave. in Lansing.
The Mexican restaurant also has a location at 3444 Ridge Road in downtown Lansing where a vintage Fox Deluxe Beer ad was uncovered on the brick wall during renovations of the dining area. It's a counter-serve chain that stays open late and serves street food like tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, tostadas, gorditas, tortas, sopes, quesadillas and enchiladas.
Joseph S. Pete
Former Golden Crown site
Customers get a number of protein options that include carne asada, pollo, pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, chorizo, cecina, ribeye steak, fish, beef tongue, tripe and cheese-stuffed poblano peppers. The premium options like ribeye cost a little extra.
The newly built standalone restaurant on Torrance Avenue just south of Interstate 80/94 has a drive-through and juice bar. It will serve beer and margaritas in the dine-in area.
Joseph S. Pete
Also a downtown location
Tacos and Burritos is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Joseph S. Pete
Relocated
Batteries Plus Bulbs relocated in Schererville.
The electronics retailer moved from the Crossroads of America intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and U.S. 30 about two miles north to 13 U.S. 41. It's now located in The Shoppes at Schererville shopping center, between La Carreta Mexican Restaurant and TGI Fridays. It's in the strip mall in front of JOANN Fabric and Crafts, which is accessible by the stoplight in front of the Lowe's home improvement store.
Batteries Plus Bulbs sells thousands of specialty batteries and lighting products, such as CFL, halogen, fluorescent and LED bulbs. One can find batteries for phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, baby monitors, alarm systems, hearing aids, cordless power tools, wheelchairs, e-readers and sump pumps as well as for vehicles like cars, trucks, snowmobiles, boats, golf carts, RVs and ATVs.
Part of a chain that also has locations in Merrillville, Homewood and Tinley Park, the store also repairs electronics, such as cracked iPhone screens and tablets on the fritz. It will fix Apple, Samsung and other major brands. It also provides key fob programming and cutting for spare keys or keyless entry remote.
Batteries Plus Bulbs is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-464-1800 or visit
batteriesplus.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Midwest Express Clinic expanded to a second location in Crown Point.
The urgent care clinic that started in Munster and has multiple locations across Northwest Indiana opened a new clinic at 129 E. 107th St. in Beacon Hill. Midwest Express clinic offers primary, preventative and urgent care services.
People can go there to get treated for a cold, for wellness exams, to get a B-12 injection, to get vaccinated or for a school or sports physical. The chain also has locations in Cedar Lake, Dyer, Griffith, Hammond, Merrillville, Munster, Hammond, Portage and Schererville.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
For more information, visit
midwestexpressclinic.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Edgewater Health recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly opened clinic in Cedar Lake.
Several dignitaries celebrated the grand opening of the clinic at 9855 Lincoln Plaza Way in the Summer Winds Plaza.
The new clinic will focus on family medicine and women's health. Scores of community leaders attended the ceremony, which was followed by an open house and facility tours.
“We are excited to expand our services to this community and look forward to establishing new relationships in Cedar Lake,” said Dr. Danita Johnson Hughes, CEO of Edgewater Health.
The clinic will provide routine checkups, screenings, wellness education and chronic disease management. People can go there for gynecological, first trimester obstetrical and newborn care.
“In Cedar Lake, we saw a need that is perfect for Edgewater Health’s approach: We believe it is essential to treat the whole person rather than just a condition, and our focus on family medicine and women’s health is a perfect fit,” Hughes said.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoketown Blues Barbecue, Parlor Doughnuts, Morkes Chocolate Shop, Summergold, University of Chicago Medicine, Phys…
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.