Wise Guys looking to rebuild two stores in Merrillville and Chesterton

Wise Guys Discount Liquors plans to expand its stores in Merrillville and Chesterton in coming years.

The liquor retailer that evolved from the WiseWay supermarket chain plans to rebuild its store at 9133 W. Taft St. closer to the street. It's also looking to rebuild its location at 1601 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton.

Wise Guys also has superstores in Hobart and Valparaiso. Its sister business, Weiss Entities, has developed major apartment projects in Merrillville, Valparaiso, Lowell and Chicago.

"We'd like to continue to grow the two businesses," said Don Weiss, president of Wise Guys and Weiss Entities. "We're dedicated to making the businesses prosperous."

Wise Guys evolved from the more than 80-year-old WiseWay chain that's now selling its last supermarket. It had had a 7,000-square-foot retail space in Merrillville that was too small for a grocery store, so it pivoted to liquor, opening a Wise Guys Discount Liquor store there in 2008.

The chain sells a wide selection of wine, spirits and craft beer.

"The supermarket business is a different frame of mind," Weiss said. "This is more about celebrating the finer things of life."

The company brought a supermarket-like environment to the liquor store business, operating large, well-lit and clean big-box stores that look more like a supercenter than the traditional liquor store.

"We try for a special, nice atmosphere. We had a lot of room in the store to do creative things," General Manager Rick Green said. "We learned a lot selling fine wine and brought in certified wine specialists and certified spirits specialists. We did classes and beverage demonstrations at Wise Guys University that slowed down during the pandemic but that we're getting back to again."

The company is looking to pull building permits to start construction on the two replacement Wise Guys in the next year or two. The Chesterton store is leased and Wise Guys has land across the street where it can build a bigger store it would own.

"We might start construction in the town of Merrillville and then move to construction in the town of Chesterton," Weiss said.

