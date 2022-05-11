WiseWay grocery chain served Region for more than 80 years before pivoting to real estate development, liquor stores

WINFIELD — Generations of Calumet Region residents shopped at WiseWay grocery stores for more than 80 years, dating back to the time when clerks took down requested items off the shelves and added up customers' bills by hand on paper.

People long flocked there to bring home the WiseWay deli chicken or stock up during its popular meat sales.

The longstanding grocery chain will soon sell its last WiseWay Market at 10839 Randolph St in Winfield to Strack & Van Til. Long Northwest Indiana's second-largest grocer, WiseWay has pivoted to the Wise Guys chain of liquor stores and Weiss Entities, which bills itself as "Northwest Indiana's premier multifamily real-estate developer specializing in multi-family, residential and commercial properties."

"This is a big deal," President Don Weiss said. "We sold seven out of eight stores 10 years ago, but I was still a grocer and still in the business. It will soon be the first morning in 40 years where the first thing I do won't be checking what my grocery sales were."

Marvin "Mickey" Weiss founded WiseWay after immigrating from Hungary to Gary at the age of 15 and with no money in 1937.

"He barely escaped Nazism. The family had applied for a visa eight years prior," Weiss said. "He lost his sister to the Holocaust. She was married and wasn't covered by the visa."

After working in a lumber yard and grocery, Marvin Weiss scraped together a few hundred dollars from family members and founded a grocery store of his own in Gary while he was still a teenager. It was little more than 1,000 square feet. The clerks did everything, including picking out items customers wanted and trimming the meat.

"It was an entry-level business for immigrants," Weiss said. "It was a common business for a lot of Eastern Europeans who were willing to work insane hours."

Marvin Weiss soon volunteered for the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in Europe.

"He wasn't a citizen yet but went to enlist after Pearl Harbor," he said. "They wouldn't let him in because he came from what became an enemy country. He became quite emotional and asked them, 'how can you not let me defend my sister?'"

His other sister, Shirley Medwell, ran the grocery store back home in his absence.

"It was very difficult at the time. They were rationing during World War II, and it was still in the late stages of the Great Depression," Weiss said. "They worked very hard."

Marvin Weiss ran a series of stores until opening the more modern 7,000-square-foot WiseWay on 4th Avenue in Gary that was dubbed "the big store" in the early 1950s. It was one of Northwest Indiana's first full-size, self-service supermarkets where the shopping cart replaced home delivery. He promoted the business with newspaper advertising and opened a second supermarket in Merrillville in 1959, becoming an early pioneer when the town was still largely cornfields.

"The store almost put him into bankruptcy as they were widening Broadway to more than two lanes and no one could get it," he said. "But people loved the store. There was a real lack of retail there at that time. It served a lot of the Glen Park neighborhood."

Business boomed in the post-war years as many worked at the steel mills and oil refineries. While Kroger and A&P were local competitors, most of the grocery stores in Northwest Indiana at the time were small independent stores. Marvin Weiss kept informed to stay abreast of the latest trends.

"He was a very smart man. He read a lot. When we would go on vacation, he would go to supermarkets," his son said. "Necessity is a good teacher."

Marvin Weiss taught his son to work hard, be nice and do his best. Those mantras guided him in life and business.

"He never shrank from any challenge, even though he was only 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds," he said. "These people escaped the Holocaust. They had no choice."

He grew the business to eight stores across Lake and Porter counties that employed more than 1,000 people.

But then the steel industry that long powered the Region's economy started to buckle in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Beset by foreign competition and the rise of minimills, the steel mills laid many people off and turned to automation so they could produce steel more efficiently with fewer workers.

WiseWay had to close half its stores, keeping ones in Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart and Calumet Township. People would often come in and ask for boxes because they were moving away.

"It was awful for the people who had built up a business and lost their customers. It was awful for the people at the mills," Weiss said. "It was awful for the kids whose jobs were eliminated. It was awful for the businesses we grew up supporting. People had to leave or adapt. There was a massive decline in the population of the northern industrial cities in Lake County and other challenges. It was a very tough time. Our mills produce just as much steel but now have 20% of the workforce they once did."

The company reduced costs, such as trimming money-losing items and working with the workforce to lower its cost structure.

Weiss, who just started working for the family company, considered leaving. But he decided to stay out of a sense of duty and because the family saw an opportunity.

In the 1980s, after the market shrank, they started expanding the stores from 30,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet with the help of a loan from the Gary National Bank.

It was a risk, but a calculated one.

"When we were in the midst of tearing up the store, a customer laughed at me and said, 'why would you want to do that?" he said.

But sales more than doubled at the larger expanded stores. They gained market share as customers flocked there to take advantage of the greater selection, especially of fresh produce that went from being plastic wrapped to laid out in abundant displays where they were misted and sold in bulk.

"I stayed because we had a glimmer of hope," Weiss said. "We were at a crossroads, and I'm glad I took the risk. We worked very hard at it. We ended up doing as much business in our four stores as we had done in eight stores."

WiseWay eventually grew back to eight stores after acquiring the Costas supermarkets in Valparaiso and Chesterton and the Amelia's Market in Winfield. It expanded the stores again in the 1990s, growing them to around 60,000 to 70,000 square feet where the location allowed. They expanded their bakeries and delis and added departments like video rentals and floral departments that were bigger than many floral shops at the time. The stores increased their levels of service and added splashy graphics so the stores wouldn't look outmoded.

"People wanted more from their supermarkets," Weiss said. "Jewel and Dominick's were very active and forward-looking. It was very competitive. We got designers from the East Coast and consultants to try to stay ahead of the competition."

Other independent groceries like Sterk's, Burger, Key Market, Costas and Save More started to fade away.

"Northwest Indiana was always a strong independent market, but before it was over for the most part it was just WiseWay and Strack & Van Til," Weiss said. "In the end, it was concentrated."

By the late 1990s, supercenters like Walmart and Meijer started to muscle in. Their sheer size and scope afforded them purchasing power that let them offer lower prices than many smaller local, lower-volume grocery stores.

When Walmart came to Valparaiso, the WiseWay lost 15% of its business. But what surprised Weiss was when the Meijer opened seven miles west, it lost another 15% of sales.

"We had to adapt to that lower volume to make money," he said. "We doubled down on customer service since Walmart was cheaper and people perceive it to be cheap regardless of what the prices actually are. So we tried to appeal to people's other needs."

WiseWay was a place where the customers and employees got to know each other over the years.

"Retail in general is a people business," said Brett Gargano, vice president of finance and store operations. "When you walk into a WiseWay, it's a neighborhood place. The employees know what you're looking for. It's a pleasurable shopping experience."

Many employees have stayed at WiseWays for years. One in Winfield is over 70 years old.

Weiss remembers painting shelving in the Hammond store with him 50 years ago.

"It's a nice opportunity to make a living," said WiseGuys Manager Rick Green, who's worked for the company since 1978. "That's why so many people have stayed with us for so many years."

The grocery business, which always has razor-thin margins, was no longer what it was. In 2012, the company sold seven WiseWay and PayLow stores to longtime rival Strack & Van Til.

WiseWay had already started to pivot to other businesses. It had a 7,000-square-foot retail space in Merrillville that was too small for a grocery store so it decided to open a Wise Guys Discount Liquor store there in 2008. The chain has since grown to four locations, including in Valparaiso, Chesterton and its superstore in Hobart across from the Southlake Mall.

"Necessity was the mother of invention," Weiss said. "It took a while for us to master the arts of spirits to make it profitable."

Green said the retailer found success by focusing on pricing, quality and variety, including countless craft beers from across the Midwest. It opened a 16,000-square-foot superstore in Hobart that was one of the largest liquor stores in the Region.

The company ended up in the real estate development business when it bought a 100-acre farm field in Merrillville for a new grocery store. It only needed eight acres for the store, so it tried to sell the rest to a developer but couldn't get the right price.

"I said, 'if I cant' get the right price, I'll do it myself,'" said Weiss, who studied real estate finance in college. "They said that's not possible. I hired a management company and designer and built 440 apartments. It was probably eight buildings. There was a vast unmet need for apartments in Northwest Indiana. It filled up immediately, and then I built 400 more units. One of the great lessons in life was the supermarket business was OK and the apartment business was great. Sometimes bad things happen by accident. Sometimes good things happen by accident. It was almost by chance."

Weiss Entities developed Prairie Point and The Reserve in Merrillville, The Lakes of Valparaiso, Uncommon in Chicago and Creekside at Meadowbrook in Lowell.

"We pivoted to a new business. The apartment communities are several times the size WiseWay ever was. But we maintained our character as a family business," he said. "When we sold to Strack, we had 700 employees at the time, and one of the primary requirements was making sure every single person had a job. They made good on that promise. We stuck with our people in good times and bad."

The company is now building a 320-unit luxury apartment project in Merrillville that's estimated to cost $45 to $50 million.

"There's a perception about apartments in Northwest Indiana, but we built luxury apartments for people who could afford a home but for several reasons don't. Maybe they're a new medical provider or someone who sold a house in their late 50s and don't want another house. People don't have the same perception about apartments if you look around Illinois, San Diego, Austin, Houston, Florida or North Carolina. There's a lot of quality apartments."

The company has evolved with the times.

"Our grocery stores started about 1,000 square feet and grew to 70,000 square feet. You have to reinvent yourself in business. We evolved into completely different businesses," Weiss said. "WiseWay was a people-friendly, family-oriented place that served the area with price for 80 years. We honored every single commitment we ever had. We worked hard. We did our best. And we did it honestly. We're very proud of what we did in Northwest Indiana."

