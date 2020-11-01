With live shows and lake life, downtown Hobart called 'a sleeping giant' on the verge

"We like the community involvement and how many things there are to do down here," Jaworski said. "I see us growing and adding more businesses in the area and hopefully becoming a destination spot for travel. With our Art Theatre, Lakefront Park and everything, we've got a lot of cool things happening down here. We actually restore our historic buildings instead of tearing them down."

The city has been working to rebuild the downtown, such as with a historic facade grant program and recent construction projects on Third and Main streets.

"It's unique in that it's a downtown based by the lake," former longtime council member John Brezik said. "You don't have that much anywhere. It's quaint. It has an attractiveness about it. People feel comfortable here. It has unique stores and shops. There's been a lot of reinvestment here, and it's a historic district."

The historic ambiance of the charming Main Street has helped draw in businesses like Toys in the Attic, which also has locations in similar settings in downtown Crown Point and Valparaiso.

Owners Tim and Chris Reddick opened the vintage store that specializes in games, puzzles, puppets, arts and crafts and, of course toys, like Playmobil sets.