Wittenberg Village to close skilled nursing facility in CP

Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, one of the larger retirement communities in Northwest Indiana, plans to close its nursing home.

The rest of the senior living community will remain open, including the residential living and assisted living sections.

Wittenberg Village plans to close its skilled nursing building on Oct. 11 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, subsequent labor shortages and inflation, it announced Thursday.

The board and leadership team reviewed all aspects of the not-for-profit community, according to the announcement, and decided the skilled nursing building should be closed to ensure sustainability and to be good stewards of resources.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the impact this brings to team members, residents and families. We are committed to a smooth transition,” President and CEO Sloan Bentley said.

The retirement community at 1200 E. Luther Drive in Crown Point said it is helping residents find new homes, including with another skilled nursing provider in Crown Point.

“We’re excited for this newly formed partnership with a well-respected organization that shares a similar mission, and they are ready to provide skilled nursing care to our residential living residents as a preferred provider. We see this as a positive for all,” said Wittenberg Executive Director Amy Maurice.

Wittenberg leadership plans to retain as much of its staff as possible, either by transferring them to other areas at the organization or to other communities within the Lutheran Life Communities group.

Both the residential living and assisted living sections will continue without interruption at Wittenberg Village.

“Lutheran Life Communities remains fully committed to Wittenberg Village and the Crown Point market in fulfilling our mission of empowering vibrant, grace-filled living across all generations. We’re confident that Wittenberg Village will continue to thrive for many years to come,” Bentley said.

Arlington Heights-based Lutheran Life Communities dates back to 1892. It now operates five retirement homes in three states, employing more than 1,200 and serving more than 1,100 patients.

For more information, visit WittenbergVillage.org or LutheranLifeCommunities.org