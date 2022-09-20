Wittenberg Village to lay off 71 in October as it closes skilled nursing facility in Crown Point

Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, one of the larger retirement communities in Northwest Indiana, plans to lay off 71 workers next month as it closes its nursing home.

The rest of the senior living community, including the residential living and assisted living sections, is staying open to serve retirees.

Wittenberg Village notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development of the upcoming layoffs, as mandated by the state, last month at the time it announced the decision to close the skilled nursing facility.

"Pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, this is to notify you that Wittenberg Lutheran Village, Inc. located at 1200 E. Luther Dr., Crown Point, Indiana, has made the difficult decision to close its entire skilled nursing facility," Administrator Amy Maurice wrote in a letter to the state. "As a result of this closure, there will be layoffs at Wittenberg which (are) expected to be permanent."

The layoffs will take effect between Oct. 9 and 31, according to the WARN notice filed with the DWD.

Wittenburg Village is eliminating positions including nurses, nursing aides, activity aides, building service technicians, textile workers, life guides, event coordinators and medical records specialists. It notified Teamsters Local Union No. 142 in Gary, which represented some of the workers.

The retirement community attributed the closure to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, subsequent labor shortages and inflation. It said it decided to close the skilled nursing building to be a good steward of resources and ensure the ongoing sustainability of the rest of the operation.

The retirement community has been helping affected residents find new homes, including at another skilled nursing provider in Crown Point.

Wittenburg Village is owned by Arlington Heights-based Lutheran Life Communities, which dates back to 1892. The company now operates five retirement homes in three states, employing more than 1,200 and serving more than 1,100 patients.