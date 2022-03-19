Women earn an average of $11,094 less than men in Indiana, study finds

In Indiana, women earn an average of $11,094 less than men, a new study found.

The Hoosier State has the 38th worst gender pay gap in the nation, according to a study business.org did for National Women’s History Month this March.

Women in Indiana earn an average salary of $41,370 or 18% less than the average male salary of $52,464.

The study found the wage gap has hovered around 18% and 19% nationally for women and men in similar positions since 2010. Women do not earn more than men on average in any state in the country.

The gender pay gap is as high as 35% in Wyoming, according to business.org.

The only jobs where women on average earn more than men are compliance officers, graphic designers, clinical laboratory technologists, pharmacists and insurance claims processors.

Payscale Inc., a compensation data firm found that women earn 82 cents for every $1 that men make.

The discrepancy exists in many industries, with male physicians making an average of $30,000 more a year than female physicians, waiters making an average of $3,600 more than waitresses and female claims adjusters making $6,100 less on average than male claims adjusters, the Payscale study found.

“More needs to be done to eliminate the gender pay gap, which is a direct reflection of how women are valued in the workforce compared to men,” said Ruth Thomas, pay equity strategist at Payscale. “Fortunately, employers are finally starting to take pay equity seriously. What’s more, they are thinking beyond just gender and focusing on all unexplainable pay gaps. But with the pressure of rising wage inflation, minimum wage increases, and strong competition for talent, we can expect more pay compression and pay inequity issues to arise. That’s why we believe compensation management technology is critical to provide up-to-date salary data and tools to continuously monitor pay equity.”

