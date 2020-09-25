Woodland Cancer Care Center in Michigan City adds two new physicians

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two new cancer physicians have joined Woodland Cancer Care Center in Michigan City

The medical oncologists/hematologists Saud Rana and Naina Mahngar were added to Franciscan Health's team of cancer physicians at the medical facility at 8955 W. 400 North.

Rana, who did his residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago and his fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago, is a board-eligible medical oncologist and hematologist. Some of his clinical interests include stem cell transplantation, clinical research, advanced care planning, benign hematology and care for veterans.

Mahngar was trained at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and did her residency and fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at University of Illinois at Chicago.

She is a board eligible medical oncologist and hematologist whose clinical interests include survivorship in cancer care, clinical research, smoking cessation, care for veterans and hematologic malignancies.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 219-861-5800 or visit FranciscanHealth.org.