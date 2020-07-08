Work on the Hoover Dam, built by ArcelorMittal predecessor Bethlehem Steel, started 90 years ago this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction began 90 years ago this week on the landmark Hoover Dam, which was built with steel forged by an ArcelorMittal predecessor that long operated one of the Region's biggest steel mills.

The hydroelectric energy source in Nevada, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the United States, visited by a million people every year, was built with metal made by Bethlehem Steel, which became part of ArcelorMittal in 2006 and which built the ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor steel mill.

"When you look at Hoover Dam, you’re likely to think, 'concrete.' After all, it took nearly 87.5 million cubic feet of concrete to construct the dam," ArcelorMittal USA Internal Communications Manager Liz Johnson said. "But, if it were only made of concrete, it still wouldn’t be finished. Steel forms held the concrete in place while it 'cured,' or cooled, and it would have taken 125 years to cure were it not for steel. And that steel came from an ArcelorMittal legacy company, Bethlehem Steel."

Engineers used 600 miles of steel pipe to pour the concrete for the Hoover Dam in 230 large columns.