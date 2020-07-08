Work on the Hoover Dam, built by ArcelorMittal predecessor Bethlehem Steel, started 90 years ago this week

Construction began 90 years ago this week on the landmark Hoover Dam, which was built with steel forged by an ArcelorMittal predecessor that long operated one of the Region's biggest steel mills.
The hydroelectric energy source in Nevada, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the United States, visited by a million people every year, was built with metal made by Bethlehem Steel, which became part of ArcelorMittal in 2006 and which built the ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor steel mill.
"When you look at Hoover Dam, you’re likely to think, 'concrete.' After all, it took nearly 87.5 million cubic feet of concrete to construct the dam," ArcelorMittal USA Internal Communications Manager Liz Johnson said. "But, if it were only made of concrete, it still wouldn’t be finished. Steel forms held the concrete in place while it 'cured,' or cooled, and it would have taken 125 years to cure were it not for steel. And that steel came from an ArcelorMittal legacy company, Bethlehem Steel."
Engineers used 600 miles of steel pipe to pour the concrete for the Hoover Dam in 230 large columns.
"By running cold water through the pipes, the curing was done in much less time," Johnson said. "Then, they filled the pipes with concrete for added support. All in all, the construction of Hoover Dam required 45 million pounds of reinforcement steel."
Bethlehem Steel also forged steel for giant 7-by-7 buckets that delivered concrete to the site. The buckets, which weighed 20 tons when filled, arrived at the construction site via rail every 78 seconds during the height of the project.
Steel also comprised 30-foot diameter steel pipes in the inner tunnels of the damn, connecting intake towers with the power plant and canyon wall outlet works. Formed from steel plates, each weighs 68 tons.
"All in all, it took 96 million pounds of steel and metal to create this man-made wonder," Johnson said. "Hoover Dam solved a significant problem, putting an end to a series of historic floods that destroyed crops. Now, it can irrigate two million acres of crops and provide electricity for more than two million homes."
The years-long project, during which 112 construction workers died, also had a lasting impact on workplace safety at construction sites and factories.
"Today’s steelworkers can thank the men who worked on the Hoover Dam for an important safety improvement: the development of the hard hat," Johnson said. "The first hard hats were made of cloth, coated in tar. When they hardened, they could deflect falling objects. They were called 'hard-boiled hats.' This eventually led to the commercial production of hard hats."
