Work underway on new home for Gary restaurant

GARY — Site work began last week at 2601 Broadway for the future home of J's Breakfast Club.

Owner Joslyn Kelly the new restaurant, replacing the current one at 3669 Broadway, has been planned for some time.

"Today is a pure example of 'delayed but not denied,'" said owner Joslyn Kelly when work began. "Everything happens in God's time, so we are right on schedule."

J's Breakfast Club serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week. The new location adjacent to Interstate 80/94 is expected to increase business.

Powers & Sons Construction is overseeing the project.

"It is wonderful to work with a reputable team that had its beginnings in Gary and has built structures across the country," Kelly said.

She said no date has been set for opening the new building, but the current one is "very much open and eager to serve customers via dine-in, carry-out, delivery and catering."

For more information, visit www.jsbreakfastclubgary.com or call 219-455-6959.