Worker deaths in Indiana grow by 8% despite national decline.

Worker deaths in Indiana grew by 8% last year despite a national decline, according to recently released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A total of 4,764 workers died on the job in 2020, the lowest number since 2013 and a 10.7% decline from the 5,333 workers who died in 2019. A worker died every 111 minutes last year

In Indiana, 158 workers died in 2020, up from 146 worker deaths on the job in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Neighboring Illinois had 135 workplace deaths, down from 158 the previous year.

Indiana had more worker death on the job than Illinois despite only having about half the population of the larger state to the west, which is home to more than 12.6 million people. The Hoosier State was a deadlier place to work than all its neighbors in 2020: Kentucky had 92 deaths, Ohio 117 and Michigan 131.

Transportation deaths were the most common at the workplace with 1,778 fatal injuries in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workers in the transportation, material moving, construction and extraction occupations accounted for 47.4% or nearly half the deaths.

Structural iron and steel workers was one of the deadliest jobs in the country with 32.5 fatal injuries per 100,000 full-time hours worked.

Deaths in sales occupations fall by 19%. Black and African-American workers saw a 14.7% decline in occupational fatalities while the death rate for Hispanic and Latino workers rose to 4.5 deaths per 100,000 full-time hours.

Women accounted for 8.1% of workplace deaths but 16.3% of workplace homicides in 2020, the most recent year for which data was available.

Overall deaths due to violence fell from 841 in 2019 to 705 at the workplace last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Deaths from exposure to harmful substances or environments led to 672 worker deaths last year, the highest on record since it's been tracked in this fashion starting in 2011.

