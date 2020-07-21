You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Worker dies at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago
breaking urgent

Worker dies at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago

{{featured_button_text}}
Worker killed at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago

The ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill is located in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood of East Chicago, on the city's lakefront.

 Joseph S. Pete

EAST CHICAGO — A worker died in an incident at the ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill on Tuesday.

"ArcelorMittal is saddened to confirm that we had a fatality at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor early this afternoon when an employee was struck by a coil tractor," ArcelorMittal spokesman William Steers said. "The incident is under investigation by ArcelorMittal and United Steelworkers and the appropriate agencies are being notified."

Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said she had no information about the fatal accident at the former Inland Steel mill on the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal offered its condolences to the family of the yet-unidentified steelworker who was fatally struck by the coil tractor.

"ArcelorMittal extends our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our colleague during this difficult time," Steers said. "ArcelorMittal strives to ensure every employee returns home from work safely. We are deeply troubled by today’s incident and will make every effort to understand the cause and take measures to prevent a possible reoccurrence."

The Indiana Department of Labor of Labor typically conducts safety compliance inspections after fatal workplace accidents to ensure all the state's safety regulations were followed, levying fines if violations are found. They typically take 30 to 90 days.

Check back to nwi.com for updates on this story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts