Worker dies at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — A worker died in an incident at the ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill on Tuesday.

"ArcelorMittal is saddened to confirm that we had a fatality at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor early this afternoon when an employee was struck by a coil tractor," ArcelorMittal spokesman William Steers said. "The incident is under investigation by ArcelorMittal and United Steelworkers and the appropriate agencies are being notified."

Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said she had no information about the fatal accident at the former Inland Steel mill on the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal offered its condolences to the family of the yet-unidentified steelworker who was fatally struck by the coil tractor.

"ArcelorMittal extends our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our colleague during this difficult time," Steers said. "ArcelorMittal strives to ensure every employee returns home from work safely. We are deeply troubled by today’s incident and will make every effort to understand the cause and take measures to prevent a possible reoccurrence."