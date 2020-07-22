Worker killed at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor was 71-year-old man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified the man who was killed by a coil tractor at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago in an accident Tuesday.

George Salinas, a 71-year-old man from Gary, died in the fatal accident at the steel mill at Indiana Harbor on Lake Michigan, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The coroner's office said the manner and cause of death are pending.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened a probe into Salinas' death.

"IOSHA did receive a preliminary report yesterday afternoon regarding this incident," Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said Wednesday. "IOSHA is launching a safety-compliance inspection. As we discussed yesterday, a safety-compliance inspection can take from 30 to 90 days to complete."

ArcelorMittal and the United Steelworkers have launched investigations into what caused the fatal accident.