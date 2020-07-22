Worker killed at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor was 71-year-old man

Authorities have identified the man who was killed by a coil tractor at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago in an accident Tuesday.
George Salinas, a 71-year-old man from Gary, died in the fatal accident at the steel mill at Indiana Harbor on Lake Michigan, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The coroner's office said the manner and cause of death are pending.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened a probe into Salinas' death.
"IOSHA did receive a preliminary report yesterday afternoon regarding this incident," Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said Wednesday. "IOSHA is launching a safety-compliance inspection. As we discussed yesterday, a safety-compliance inspection can take from 30 to 90 days to complete."
ArcelorMittal and the United Steelworkers have launched investigations into what caused the fatal accident.
The death was the first at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor since railroad operator Edwin L. Fleming, a 49-year-old Schererville man who had worked at the mill for nearly 17 years, was killed at the No. 7 blast furnace raw materials yard last April when the engine he was operating struck a rail car on an adjacent track. The state ended up fining ArcelorMittal $14,000 for safety violations.
Tuesday's was the fourth fatal workplace accident at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill since 2017, when Willie Batteast and Alfredo Cadena were killed in fatal accidents.
A total of 393 steelworkers have now died on the job at the former Inland Steel mill.
Coats praises U.S. Steel's commitment to NWI
Coats praises U.S. Steel's commitment to NWI
Fair showcases steel mill technology
Wanted: Manufacturing jobs with higher wages
100612MANUFACTURINGDAY
United Steelworkers, ArcelorMittal reach tentative labor agreement
USW forms 3-year deal with ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel
082712USWPICKET9
Gubernatorial candidate Gregg touts business experience on 3-day NWI swing
Somber day highlights worker sacrifice
042712WORKERSMEMORIAL, 2012 steel workers memorial day
111112-biz-esmarkbuys
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
Mike Rippey speaks to Lakeshore Chamber
CAIC Safety Expo
Plate full of potential
Plate full of potential
Port of Indiana welcomes first international ship of season
Education enhances all aspects of NWI future
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
Paul Wurth
PaulWurth
THREE YEARS AFTER THE GREAT RECESSION: Manufacturing continuing to boost Indiana economic activity
Tons of Indiana steel going to Europe
Indiana gains manufacturing jobs for second straight year
U.S. Steel
ArcelorMittal focuses on sustainability
Steelworkers will not get back pay for suiting up before their shifts
Shipments up 16 percent at Port of Indiana Burns Habor
Steel service center to shut down, lay off 31 workers
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
ArcelorMittal USA exec named chairman of steel trade association
U.S. Steel
Steelmakers fighting back against record number of imports
Indiana leads nation in steel production for 34th straight year
U.S. Steel lays off 83 more workers at Gary Works
U.S. Steel starts layoffs of up to 323 workers at Gary Works
More steel layoffs could be avoided, execs say
New flat-rolled management takes over at U.S. Steel
Steel output down 9.3 percent so far this year
Great Lakes steel output starts 2016 on an upswing
Local steel output jumps to yearly high
GM and Ford honor ArcelorMittal
U.S. Steel Gary Works
World’s governments agree there’s too much steel capacity
ArcelorMittal loses $400 million in first quarter
Steel shipments up 6.3 percent month over month
Feds will investigate ban on Chinese steel
Local steel production rises for fourth straight week
Mexico and Canada are buying more American steel
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.