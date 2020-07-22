You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Worker killed at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor was 71-year-old man
breaking urgent

Worker killed at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor was 71-year-old man

{{featured_button_text}}
Worker killed at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor was 71-year-old Gary man

A train carrying molten iron passes in front of Blast Furnace No. 7 at ArcelorMittal in East Chicago. 

 Times file photo

Authorities have identified the man who was killed by a coil tractor at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago in an accident Tuesday.

George Salinas, a 71-year-old man from Gary, died in the fatal accident at the steel mill at Indiana Harbor on Lake Michigan, according to the Lake County coroner's office. 

The coroner's office said the manner and cause of death are pending.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened a probe into Salinas' death.

"IOSHA did receive a preliminary report yesterday afternoon regarding this incident," Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said Wednesday. "IOSHA is launching a safety-compliance inspection. As we discussed yesterday, a safety-compliance inspection can take from 30 to 90 days to complete."

ArcelorMittal and the United Steelworkers have launched investigations into what caused the fatal accident. 

The death was the first at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor since railroad operator Edwin L. Fleming, a 49-year-old Schererville man who had worked at the mill for nearly 17 years, was killed at the No. 7 blast furnace raw materials yard last April when the engine he was operating struck a rail car on an adjacent track. The state ended up fining ArcelorMittal $14,000 for safety violations.

Tuesday's was the fourth fatal workplace accident at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill since 2017, when Willie Batteast and Alfredo Cadena were killed in fatal accidents.

A total of 393 steelworkers have now died on the job at the former Inland Steel mill.

Gallery: World of Steel

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts