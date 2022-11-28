Worker killed at NIPSCO substation identified

The contractor killed in a construction accident Friday at a NIPSCO substation in Cedar Lake has been identified.

Ryan J. Semla was a 36-year-old LaPorte resident, according to an obituary posted by family and a GoFundMe page started by a family friend.

NIPSCO said a contractor employed by Ryan Construction died Friday morning at its Hanover Substation in Cedar Lake.

Semla was the electrician for Ryan Construction and the owner of Integrity Lawn Care. He was married and had a daughter and three stepsons.

"He is a true outdoorsman who loved to camp and go fishing with family and friends," his obituary said. "It was said his second baby was his boat. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him."

A Celebration of Life is planned from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the clubrooms of the St. Joseph Young Men's Society in Michigan City.

"This is the worst thing that could happen to a family, especially during the holidays. Ryan leaves behind one daughter and three stepsons that he loved dearly," Nick Maitland wrote in the GoFundMe post.

"He was such a great dad, husband, son, friend and a very hard worker. He gave his children a lot of beautiful and fun memories and experiences to remember him by. Any support would be so generous during this tragic holiday season to help the family with end-of-life arrangements, living expenses and holiday expenses."

For more information or to help, visit gofundme.com and search for "Ryan Semla."