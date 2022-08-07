Worker who died at Gary Works steel mill identified

GARY — The worker who died while on the job at the Gary Works steel mill Friday night has been identified by authorities.

Justen Prugh, a 39-year-old Valparaiso man, died after collapsing while at work at the steel mill, according to the Lake County coroner's office. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary where he was pronounced dead at about 10 p.m. Friday.

The cause and manner of death are pending, according to the coroner's office.

United Steelworkers Union District 7 Director Mike Millsap said the death appeared to be the result of a heart attack and not any industrial accident.

"A contractor with Hayes Mechanical was transported from Gary Works to Northlake Hospital on Friday, August 5, where they passed away," U.S. Steel Media Relations Manager Amanda Malkowski said." Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family, friends and coworkers. Our Employee Assistance Program is available to employees who may need additional support."

The electrician had been working on a crane at the 84-inch hot strip mill at Gary Works, Millsap said. Prugh was working as a contractor who belonged to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union.

The union and company plan to investigate the death to ensure it was not the result of any workplace injury.

Though safer than in previous generations, steel mills remain dangerous places to work with many natural hazards like machinery, trucks, trains, high catwalks, molten metal, raging temperatures and steel coil that can weigh several tons. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Health and Safety Administration reports that steel mills had 7.3 recordable illnesses or injuries per 100 full-time employee equivalents in 2020, making it one of the most dangerous jobs in the country.