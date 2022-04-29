Workers Memorial Day remembers fallen workers: 'The mill is a great place to work but a horrible place to die'

Hundreds of steelworkers in Northwest Indiana have never returned home from their shift since horse-drawn plows first leveled sand dunes along the Lake Michigan shoreline to make way for the steel mills that would transform the Region.

Steelworkers across Northwest Indiana honored workers who died on the job during Workers Memorial Day Thursday.

"It's a significant day. It's a reminder of the people who were killed or injured in the past to make the workplace safer," USW Local 6797 President Pete Trinidad Sr. said. "We haven't had a fatality since 2015. This is the longest we've gone. We hope we never have another one."

The goal is ultimately zero fatalities, Trinidad said.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us to make it safe for all of us," he said. "It's up to us when we're working to make it safer. It's really tough when someone gets hurt or loses their life. It changes everything. The mill is a great place to work but a horrible place to die."

Thirty United Steelworkers union members have died at Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor over the years. A total of 393 steelworkers have died at the former Inland steel mill in East Chicago, which was founded more than six decades earlier.

"Working in the mill, it's really dangerous. All kinds of things can happen with molten steel and shrapnel and dealing with heavy equipment," steelworker Terry Steagall said. "There's a very somber mood in the plant thinking about the friends and loved ones who lost their lives at work. It's a sad day."

USW Local 1010 President Don Seifert said he hoped new mill owner Cleveland-Cliffs' investments in painting, paving, housekeeping, lighting and new welfare areas at Indiana Harbor were hopefully a sign of commitment to the safer work environments the union has challenged management to provide over the years.

"This union, Local 1010, will always fight to have safer work environments to perform our daily tasks and work assignments," he said. "Today, like every day, we must focus on the job at hand, and make it safe or don't do it."

U.S. Steel Gary Works Primary Plant Manager Bruce Black said workers and management must work together to improve safety.

"In my first six months as a trainee, I watched three men not go home," he said. "In those times, there were many problems: equipment problems, attitude problems, finger-pointing, arguing, not embracing what we should be doing, too much acceptance of safety hazards. But every time something happened like that, people came together. The two sides found a way to talk. As my responsibilities grew in the mill, I noticed a change in attitudes, a change in sincerity toward safety. Both union and management started to work together and focus on people, not profit."

USW Local 1066 President Mark Lash said everyone had to dedicate themselves to not putting any more names on the memorial wall at Gary Works, where the last USW members died on the job in 2016.

"Every year this ceremony serves two purposes: to remember the lives lost and on this memorial and to evaluate where we are in our fight to ensure no more names are added," he said. "We have gone another year without adding another name to this memorial. This is the result made possible by the hard work of a multitude of employees who have worked hard with safety reps and management personnel to identify and remove hazards and rework safe job procedures."

Steelworkers must keep safety in the forefront of their minds, Lash said.

"We need to strive to never add another name to this memorial," he said. "Contract negotiations are often contentious but one thing we almost never get an argument about is the right to refuse unsafe work."

