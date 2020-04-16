Workers test positive for coronavirus at Jupiter Aluminum

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Workers have tested positive for coronavirus at the Jupiter Aluminum Plant on 165th Street in Hammond.

"To date, the steps taken to protect our employees have been largely successful," Jupiter Aluminum Environmental Health and Safety Director Mark Volkman said. "Only two employees of Jupiter Aluminum’s 400+ workforce have tested positive, and both were in quarantine before they tested positive for the virus. Both employees are at home under quarantine and we hope and wish them a speedy recovery."

Manufacturers have been specifically exempted from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.

"As an essential infrastructure supplier as designated by Governor Holcomb, Jupiter Aluminum has continued to maintain manufacturing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic," Volkman said. "The health risks to all Indiana residents, however, also apply to our employees. For this reason, we have implemented processes and procedures intended to protect the health of our employees while continuing to operate during these challenging times."