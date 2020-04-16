Workers test positive for coronavirus at Jupiter Aluminum

You are the owner of this article.
Jupiter Aluminum Corp. in Hammond.

 John Luke | The Times

Workers have tested positive for coronavirus at the Jupiter Aluminum Plant on 165th Street in Hammond.

"To date, the steps taken to protect our employees have been largely successful," Jupiter Aluminum Environmental Health and Safety Director Mark Volkman said. "Only two employees of Jupiter Aluminum’s 400+ workforce have tested positive, and both were in quarantine before they tested positive for the virus. Both employees are at home under quarantine and we hope and wish them a speedy recovery."

Manufacturers have been specifically exempted from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.

"As an essential infrastructure supplier as designated by Governor Holcomb, Jupiter Aluminum has continued to maintain manufacturing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic," Volkman said. "The health risks to all Indiana residents, however, also apply to our employees. For this reason, we have implemented processes and procedures intended to protect the health of our employees while continuing to operate during these challenging times."

Jupiter Aluminum has been working to stop the spread of COVID-19, including by following Centers for Disease Control guidance on personal protective equipment, personal hygiene practices, and notifying affected employees if they were in close contact with anyone who was in quarantine or tested positive. The plant has been stocked with gloves, masks and cleaning supplies, Volkman said.

"The company has been aggressive in ensuring that any employee experiencing flu-like symptoms leave the workplace and are promptly encouraged to see their medical professional," he said. "The company has maintained an aggressive routine plant cleaning regimen through retention of deep cleaning contractors and in-house staff."

Workers have tested positive for coronavirus at several other industrial workplaces in Northwest Indiana, including Gary Works, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor, ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor, Lear Corp., the Chicago Assembly Plant, and the BP Whiting Refinery. A steelworker at Gary Works died of the disease Friday.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

