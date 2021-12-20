WorkOne Hammond office is temporarily closed

The WorkOne office at 200 Russell St. in Hammond is temporarily closed.
Employment and job search assistance is available virtually with WorkOne representatives 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday by calling 219-933-8332 to speak to a WorkOne representative or texting any questions or requests to 219-312-2360.
Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment orientations will continue at the current Hammond WorkOne location through Dec. 27. Beginning Dec. 28, all RESEA orientations will take place at the Hammond Library at 564 State St.
Unemployment claims may be filed online at www.in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment, or visit other local offices of the state agency and access unemployment computers at 504 Broadway, Gary or 1574 Adler Circle, Portage.
For further information visit www.GoToWorkOneNW.com.