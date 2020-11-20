Workplace injuries remain at historic low in Indiana

Workers have died on the job at accidents at the Gary Works and ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor this year.

But overall workplace injuries and illnesses in Indiana remain at a historic low.

The 2019 Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses found Indiana's nonfatal occupational injury and illness rate was 3.3 per 100 full-time workers, tying the historic low in the Hoosier state in 2018. Last year marked the eight straight year Indiana's injury and illness rate was at or below 4.0 per 100 full-time workers.

“Indiana has a strong culture of workplace safety and health,” Commissioner of Labor Joe Hoage said. “The state’s occupational injury and illness rate remains at the historic low because of Hoosier employers prioritizing worker well-being. The entire state benefits from proactive safety and health in the workplace, and we must maintain due diligence.”