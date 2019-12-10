Workshop to tout how solar panels can lower electric bills

Solar panels on the roof of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 697 LEED-certified headquarters in Merrillville. Solarize Indiana is hosting a workshop Wednesday on how to install solar panels at one's home or business.
Solar panels could offer a path to lowering electricity bills at your home or business.
The grassroots nonprofit group Solarize Indiana plans to offer a workshop about installing solar panels to offset electric bills at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the main branch of the Lake County Public Library at 1919 81st Ave., Merrillville.
“A lot of people don’t know where to start when looking into solar energy, and many are turned off by the high upfront cost,” said Brent Hutchison, state coordinator for Solarize Indiana. “We make it easy by providing information about solar in a simple way that people can understand.”
Solarize Indiana is touting the cost-effectiveness of solar panels as solar energy prices fall and electric utility rates rise, such as with the $6 a month increase coming for NIPSCO residential customers next year. Anyone who attends can sign up for a free site assessment and solar installation pricing quote for their property.
The group has helped arrange for more than 140 residential installations of solar panels around the state in 2019, with the highest concentrations in Evansville, Carmel, South Bend and Bloomington. Solarize Indiana promotes solar panels as a way to increase property values without raising property taxes.
Homeowners can benefit from a 26% federal tax credit if they install solar panels next year, which will decline to 22% in 2021 and be discontinued by 2022 unless Congress acts to renew it. NIPSCO customers who install solar panels on their property can benefit from net metering, which allows consumers to use the electricity they generate at any time instead of when it is generated, through 2032 so long as they install their panels before 2022.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.