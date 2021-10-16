World Steel Association elects new board members, including first chairman from India

The World Steel Association, a Brussels, Belgium-based trade association that represents steelmakers around the world, has elected a new board of directors and chairman who's calling for action on climate change.
The board elected Sajjan Jindal with JSW Steel Limited as chairman, Yu Yong with HBIS Group Co. and Jeong-Woo Choi with Posco as vice chairmen, Mark Vassella with BlueScope Steel Limited as treasurer and Timoteo Di Maulo with Aperam as chairman of the International Stainless Steel Forum.
"It is a privilege that I would be the first representative from India to serve in this role," Jindal said. "The next few years look to be interesting for the global steel industry. Governments and policymakers have come to realize that in order to rebuild their economies, they need to increase their spending on infrastructure development. This global structural shift has provided us with numerous new opportunities to make steel in an efficient manner. I think it's time for all of ourselves this question: 'In aiding the progress of society, are we building a better and greener future?'"
The board also elected an executive committee that includes David Burritt with U.S. Steel, Lakshmi N. Mittal with ArcelorMittal, Leon J. Topalian with Nucor, Salah Al-Ansari Hadeer with Saudi Iron & Steel Company, Chen Derong with China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Uğur Dalbeler with Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş., Eiji Hashimoto with Nippon Steel Corporation, André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter with Gerdau S.A., Yoshihisa Kitano with JFE Steel Corporation, Alexey A. Mordashov with Severstal, Thachat Viswanath Nardendran with Tata Steel Limited, Paolo Rocca with Techint Group, Hubert Zajicek with voestalpine A.G. and Edwin Basson with World Steel Association.
The World Steel Association will need to help steelmakers as they grapple with reducing emissions, Jindal said.
"While the steel industry accounts for 0.7% of the world's economic activity, it accounts for 7% of the world's emissions," he said. "This needs to change and change fast. We as an industry have a responsibility to shape the future in a meaningful and impactful manner. I know all of us in the World Steel Association are ready to make this commitment."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening
Opening
'Unique cuisine made approachable'
Coming Thursday
Coming soon
Relocated
Open
'More than 20,000 dealers'
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close