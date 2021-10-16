 Skip to main content
World Steel Association elects new board members, including first chairman from India
Sajjan Jindal 

 Joseph S. Pete

The World Steel Association, a Brussels, Belgium-based trade association that represents steelmakers around the world, has elected a new board of directors and chairman who's calling for action on climate change.

The board elected Sajjan Jindal with JSW Steel Limited as chairman, Yu Yong with HBIS Group Co. and Jeong-Woo Choi with Posco as vice chairmen, Mark Vassella with BlueScope Steel Limited as treasurer and Timoteo Di Maulo with Aperam as chairman of the International Stainless Steel Forum.

"It is a privilege that I would be the first representative from India to serve in this role," Jindal said. "The next few years look to be interesting for the global steel industry. Governments and policymakers have come to realize that in order to rebuild their economies, they need to increase their spending on infrastructure development. This global structural shift has provided us with numerous new opportunities to make steel in an efficient manner. I think it's time for all of ourselves this question: 'In aiding the progress of society, are we building a better and greener future?'"

The board also elected an executive committee that includes David Burritt with U.S. Steel, Lakshmi N. Mittal with ArcelorMittal, Leon J. Topalian with Nucor, Salah Al-Ansari Hadeer with Saudi Iron & Steel Company, Chen Derong with China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Uğur Dalbeler with Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş., Eiji Hashimoto with Nippon Steel Corporation, André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter with Gerdau S.A., Yoshihisa Kitano with JFE Steel Corporation, Alexey A. Mordashov with Severstal, Thachat Viswanath Nardendran with Tata Steel Limited, Paolo Rocca with Techint Group, Hubert Zajicek with voestalpine A.G. and Edwin Basson with World Steel Association.

The World Steel Association will need to help steelmakers as they grapple with reducing emissions, Jindal said.

"While the steel industry accounts for 0.7% of the world's economic activity, it accounts for 7% of the world's emissions," he said. "This needs to change and change fast. We as an industry have a responsibility to shape the future in a meaningful and impactful manner. I know all of us in the World Steel Association are ready to make this commitment."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

