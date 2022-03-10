World Steel Association expands sustainability charter amid carbon reduction push

The World Steel Association expanded its sustainability charter, emphasizing that sustainability is a business imperative and growth opportunity.

The steel industry, long one of the largest sources of carbon emissions, has been working to lessen its environmental footprint.

The consulting firm McKinsey found the steel industry was one of the world's three largest sources of carbon pollution, with every ton of steel produced emitting an estimated 8% of the world's carbon dioxide. The sector accounts for roughly 8% of the world's carbon dioxide.

The expanded charter is more action-oriented, encouraging steel companies to join sustainability programs and push for higher standards in the global fight against climate change. But Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel, the Calumet Region's two biggest steelmakers, have vowed to reduce their carbon footprints substantially by 2030.

The World Steel Association's new charter consists of nine core principles and 20 related criteria covering the environmental, social, governance and economic components of sustainability. Thus far, 39 members have signed the charter after proving they align with the criteria. They're now charter members for a three-year period.

The trade association aims to have all its members sign the charter and commit to reducing greenhouse gases.

The Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association, which represents members in every major steel-producing company and represents nearly 85% of the world's steel production, hopes the expanded sustainability charter will "generate positive impacts on people, our planet, and the prosperity of society."

"Sustainability is a business requirement and a fundamental component of all industries’ operations. Ethical and socially responsible companies need to be able to demonstrate to their stakeholders how they perform and where they are heading," World Steel Association Director General Edwin Basson said. "With the release of this charter, the steel industry reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and demonstrates the industry’s enhanced efforts and aligned actions towards a sustainable society.”

For more information or to read the charter, visit worldsteel.org.

