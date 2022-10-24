World steel demand now forecast to be down 2.3% this year

Global steel demand is now expected to contract by 2.3% this year.

The World Steel Association estimates steel demand will total 1.79 billion tons this year. Global steel demand grew by 2.8% last year and is expected to rise by 1% to 1.81 billion next year.

But the Luxembourg-based trade association that represents steelmakers worldwide revised its forecast for 2022 downward based on rising inflation and interest rates across the globe. Monetary tightening, high inflation, a slowdown in the Chinese economy and the Russia-Ukraine war lessened the demand for steel this year, but infrastructure projects are expected to slightly lift volumes next year.

“The global economy is affected by persisting inflation, U.S. monetary tightening, China’s economic deceleration and the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. High energy prices, rising interest rates, and falling confidence have led to a slowing in steel-using sectors’ activities," said Máximo Vedoya, CEO of Ternium and chairman of the World Steel Association Economics Committee. "As a result, our current forecast for global steel demand growth has been revised down compared to the previous one. The prospect for 2023 depends on the impact of tightening monetary policies and central banks’ ability to anchor inflation expectations. Particularly the EU outlook is subject to further downside risk due to the high inflation and the energy crisis that have been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Supply chains were starting to normalize after the coronavirus pandemic, but then other headwinds emerged, such as China locking back down to contain the coronavirus and Russia invading Ukraine and creating an energy crisis in Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas. Fed interest rate hikes have adversely affected investment, consumer spending and steel-reliant sectors like construction, consumer durables and machinery.

Steel demand has fallen by 6.6% this year in China, which is the largest producer and consumer of steel products by far, and where the economy has been cooling. It's also down by 3.5% in Europe, which has been roiled by the disruption in gas supply as most countries slapped economic sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. steel demand is expected to stay steady despite aggressive interest rate hikes and a slowdown in manufacturing and a softening of the housing market boom. The automotive industry has pent-up demand to meet. Infrastructure investment is expected to grow. Energy utilities also are investing in projects that will require steel.

Light vehicle production, one of the biggest end users of steel, has been on an upward trajectory in the United States as pandemic-related bottlenecks loosen.