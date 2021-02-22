World War II propaganda posters, Calumet Region photography on display at CVPA

World War II propaganda posters and photographs of heavy industry in the Calumet Region are on display at the Center for Virtual and Performing Arts in Munster.

The South Shore Arts Gallery at 1040 Ridge Road is displaying "Work, Fight, Give! Fighting From the Homefront" through April 12. The exhibition features more than 60 World War II propaganda and relief posters to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"'Work, Fight, Give: Fighting from the Homefront' focuses on those who gave their artistic talents to design posters that were aimed at the hearts of Americans," South Shore Arts said in a news release. "They were intended to persuade citizens to donate their time, resources and money towards war relief efforts that would aid soldiers fighting overseas and countries left broken and devastated after the war."

It features posters and other memorabilia from Exhibits USA and the Detroit Historical Society. It includes many famous pieces like the "I Want You for the U.S. Army" recruitment poster and the "You help someone you know ... when you give to the USO" poster that features a grunt smoking a cigarette and drinking a mug of coffee.