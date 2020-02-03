Yats Cajun restaurant closes after six years by Valparaiso University campus

Cajun. Creole. Crazy.

Yats, a popular quick-service chain from Indianapolis that specializes in New Orleans-style Cajun and Creole cuisine, closed its Valparaiso location just off the Valparaiso University after a run of six years.

The counter-serve restaurant at 60 University Drive, Suite 100, ladled out its last plate of Chili Cheese Crawfish Etouffee this past weekend.

"Regretfully, after six wonderful years, the Yats in Valparaiso will be closing its doors," owner Kevin Pederson said in a statement posted on social media. "We have met so many great people throughout the years and we'll truly miss each and every one of you. I am very grateful for my staff and everyone who has supported us."

New Orleans native Joe Vaskovitch started the restaurant with the slogan "Cajun. Creole. Crazy." in Indianapolis, where it now has eight locations. The restaurant chain serves cheap entrees like gumbo, jambalaya, chicken creole, Caribbean jerk etouffe, drunken and red beans and rice with sausage with well-buttered bread.