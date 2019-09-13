It was an event more than a century in the making.
CP Crawford, a 112-year-old Lansing resident who lived much of his life on Chicago's South Side, got to see his first Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon.
Crawford, who's believed to be the oldest man in the United States, did it in grand fashion as a White Sox guest of honor, appearing on the jumbotron, getting to meet Hall of Famer Harold Baines on the field and being presented with a custom pinstripe White Sox jersey with his name and the number 112 on the back.
Baines asked Crawford the secret to his longevity and he replied, as he often does, that it's the result of him "minding his own business."
"This meant so much to him," said Shelia Huff, activities director of the Tri-State Village Nursing & Rehab Center in Lansing, where Crawford resides. "He's been a fan of the White Sox since he first came to Chicago when he was very young in age."
The Jackson, Mississippi, native often watches the White Sox on television in the Tri-State Village lobby, sometimes in his White Sox baseball cap or T-shirt. But he worked much of his life for the Illinois Central Railroad when he was younger and was often out of town, so he couldn't make his way to the ballpark.
"He wasn't really able to go to games because he was always working," Huff said. "He would watch them on television, and going to an actual game means so much. He's always been a fan of White Sox. He likes to say, 'the Cubs, they good but the White Sox are the best.'"
He got to enjoy his first Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in high style.
"In addition to receiving a custom Sox jersey during a pregame, on-field meet-and-greet with Hall of Famer Harold Baines, we’ll be treating Crawford to a birthday cake celebration in our Guaranteed Rate Club, complete with gifts delivered by former Sox first baseman, Mike Squires," White Sox spokesman Matthew Igleski said.
White Sox Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Brooks Boyer invited Crawford to the game after reading an article about his birthday in the Chicago Sun-Times a few weeks ago.
"I saw his White Sox cap and was interested," he said. "He mentioned in the article he wanted to go to a White Sox game, so I decided to make it happen and get in touch with him."
The Chicago White Sox were founded in 1901, and Crawford was born just six years later. He's lived through much of the White Sox history: World Series wins in 1917 and 2005; the Black Sox scandal over game-fixing; the Go-Go White Sox of the 1950s; the South Side Hitmen of the 1970s; Disco Demolition Night; the Winning Ugly White Sox of the early 1980s; the Good Guys Wear Black era; Mark Buehrle's and Philip Humber's perfect games; and a million "you can put it on the board, yes" home run calls by Ken "Hawk" Harrelson.
He's lived through several generations of Sox greats, including Nellie Fox, Luis Aparicio, Minnie Miñoso, Carlton Fisk, Ron Kittle, Frank Thomas, "Black" Jack McDowell, Paul Konerko, Chris Sale and Jose Abreu.
"It's amazing to think that he was 10 years old when the White Sox won the World Series in 1917 and 12 years old for the Black Sox," Boyer said. "If you think about it, the franchise was only around for six or seven years when he was born. You just try to wrap your head around it."
Crawford attended the game with an entourage of 10 friends and family members. He beamed when he was brought out on the field before the game.
"He got to see Harold Baines, who was a player he liked," Boyer said. "He was super excited. He's very sharp. He's has seen a lot of TV interviews and did a good job. It was great, just a really cool moment. There's no doubt he's the oldest living White Sox fan."