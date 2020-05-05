Zao Island launches reopens for restaurant carryout with new food app

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Zao Island in Valparaiso, one of the most popular family entertainment parks in Northwest Indiana, has reopened for restaurant carryout, making its pizza just a few clicks away.

The fun center at 1050 Horse Prairie Ave. has rolled out an online app for takeout orders.

“We have looked forward to launching the Zao Island app to make our customers’ experience easy, whether they want to order food from home or at our park once it’s open again,” Zao Island Operating Partner Ryan Wright said. “Given these unusual times, we thought this was a great opportunity to roll out the app to make sure that anyone who orders from our restaurant feels as safe and comfortable as possible.”

Zao Island's app offers 15 selections from its pizza bar, including specialty pizzas, built-your-own pizzas, oven-toasted sandwiches, appetizers and items from the kids menu.

Customers can pay through the app using a credit card or debit card to eliminate the in-person exchange of money and limit interpersonal contact during the coronavirus pandemic. Zao Island is not accepting payment onsite but will also take orders over the phone.