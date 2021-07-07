Zeigler Auto Group donates more than $24,000 to help the disabled chase their dreams

Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Zeigler Automotive Group, which recently bought International Subaru of Merrillville and rebranded it Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, donated more than $24,000 to help people with disabilities chase their dreams.

Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville gave $24,208 to Chasing Dreams Inc., a Region nonprofit that helps the disabled learn skills to live more independently. It was part of the recent Subaru Share the Love event in which the auto manufacturer gave $250 and the dealer $50 for every vehicle sold or leased.

"It was a very heartfelt experience presenting the check to Denise and her team. We're humbled by the opportunity to support Chasing Dreams Inc. and honored to be able to give back to such a great cause," said Kyle Faiman, Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville's general manager.

Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville said it decided to give to Chasing Dreams Inc. because of a lack of support for people with disabilities. The charity provides no-cost programs that help people with special needs learn, grow and become more independent by building their self-confidence and empowering them to achieve their potential. It said it never turns anyone away, regardless of age or disability.