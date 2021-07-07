Zeigler Auto Group donates more than $24,000 to help the disabled chase their dreams

Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Zeigler Automotive Group, which recently bought International Subaru of Merrillville and rebranded it Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, donated more than $24,000 to help people with disabilities chase their dreams.
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville gave $24,208 to Chasing Dreams Inc., a Region nonprofit that helps the disabled learn skills to live more independently. It was part of the recent Subaru Share the Love event in which the auto manufacturer gave $250 and the dealer $50 for every vehicle sold or leased.
"It was a very heartfelt experience presenting the check to Denise and her team. We're humbled by the opportunity to support Chasing Dreams Inc. and honored to be able to give back to such a great cause," said Kyle Faiman, Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville's general manager.
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville said it decided to give to Chasing Dreams Inc. because of a lack of support for people with disabilities. The charity provides no-cost programs that help people with special needs learn, grow and become more independent by building their self-confidence and empowering them to achieve their potential. It said it never turns anyone away, regardless of age or disability.
Mark Artibey, Zeigler of Merrillville's new car director, nominated Chasing Dreams because he had a close friend with a child with Down syndrome. He was surprised to learn about the lack of federal or state support for such children.
"I really started getting more involved when my friend Denise Babjak, who has a child with Down syndrome and autism, started the nonprofit organization Chasing Dreams Inc. They basically take anyone at any age, with any disability, and help with education, life skills, and anything else they may need without charging the family for anything. It's 100% free."
In 2010, Babjak founded Chasing Dreams, which plans to expand its educational programs.
"We are beyond grateful to Zeigler Subaru for sharing so much love with us. We have never felt so loved before. This will make a huge impact in providing educational programs to the community," said Babjak, the organization's founder. She also said that the organization is always looking for volunteers.
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville plans to again support Chasing Dreams during the next Share The Love Event.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Better Weigh, Eyecare Express, Steel City Bakery, Verizon open
Open
Coming
Coming soon
Grand opening
Open
Open
Reopen
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Justin Dyer preview
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Bake Shop, Bowler Man Confections, Frankie's Philly Steak, Smoochie Pooch, dental office, laser hair removal open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Bake Shop, Bowler Man Confections, Frankie's Philly Steak, Smoochie Pooch, dental office, laser hair removal open