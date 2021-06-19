Zeigler Auto Group named one of nation's best workplaces

Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Zeigler Automotive Group, which recently entered the Northwest Indiana market, was named one of the top workplaces in the country by the National Association for Business Resources
Zeigler, which bought International Subaru of Merrillville and rebranded it Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, was the only auto dealer on the list.
“We are honored at Zeigler to be amongst the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation for the third year in a row. We pride ourselves on Zeigler’s world-class culture and our ability to solidify it, even as we grow at a fast rate. I am proud of the customer service our teams provide across Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.
A research team evaluated more than 1,000 nominations, looking at metrics like work-life balance, retention, recognition, diversity, communication and employee dedication. Zeigler Automotive Group was recognized for "creating a sustainable company culture" and "ensuring well-being of employees."
“Winning the National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award a third time is an honor for us. This is a huge tribute to the culture our teams continue to build each day, and the high level of service we provide for our customers,” said Mike Van Ryn, director of talent development at Zeigler Auto Group.
A total of 113 businesses won nationwide. The award is intended to recognize companies with outstanding human resource efforts and let companies benchmark themselves against other top organizations.
“The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees comes first,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.
Zeigler Auto Group previously won the award in 2019 and 2020. It also has won several local best workplace awards, including in Chicago and Michigan.
The firm employs more than 1,800 people at dealerships in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Founded in 1975, it has $1.7 billion in annual sales, placing it in the top 1% nationally.
Zeigler plans to grow its staff in Merrillville and potentially expand more in the Northwest Indiana market.
For more information, visit www.zeigler.com/zeigler-automotive-careers.htm.
