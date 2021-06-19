Zeigler Auto Group named one of nation's best workplaces

Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Zeigler Automotive Group, which recently entered the Northwest Indiana market, was named one of the top workplaces in the country by the National Association for Business Resources

Zeigler, which bought International Subaru of Merrillville and rebranded it Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, was the only auto dealer on the list.

“We are honored at Zeigler to be amongst the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation for the third year in a row. We pride ourselves on Zeigler’s world-class culture and our ability to solidify it, even as we grow at a fast rate. I am proud of the customer service our teams provide across Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.

A research team evaluated more than 1,000 nominations, looking at metrics like work-life balance, retention, recognition, diversity, communication and employee dedication. Zeigler Automotive Group was recognized for "creating a sustainable company culture" and "ensuring well-being of employees."