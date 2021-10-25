Zeigler Auto Group tops Glassdoor's work-life balance study

“Glassdoor’s Work Life Balance ranking recognizes something we’ve long known at Zeigler, when you do what you love, with people who care about your wellbeing and your success, work-life balance will always be effortless. It reminds me of a quote by Simon Sinek: 'Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress. Working hard for something we love is called passion. It is a right, not a privilege, that we should love where we work.' At Zeigler we make it a priority to give our people the tools they need to love where they work. This philosophy has driven us through COVID challenges, economic ebbs and flow, and propelled us to massive growth over the years,” said Sam D’Arc, Zeigler’s chief operating officer.

Zeigler Auto Group, which has 78 franchises at 38 locations across the Upper Midwest, employs more than 2,300 people. It rolled out an employee stimulus plan last year, increasing pay by $10 an hour for eight weeks at the onset of the pandemic. It hosted more than 20 guest speakers, provided a free wellness program and distributed more than $100,000 a year in scholarships to employees and their families.