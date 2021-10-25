Zeigler Auto Group tops Glassdoor's work-life balance study

Zeigler Auto Group, which recently acquired Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, ranked first among automotive groups for "work-life balance during the pandemic" in a new Glassdoor study.
Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Zeigler, which runs the former International Subaru of Merrillville dealership at 1777 U.S. 30, ranked 14th overall with a 4.7 of 5 work-life balance rating. It's based on Glassdoor.com reviews from current and past employees.
The Glassdoor Economic Research looked at businesses with at least 75 work-life balance reviews since last March in a number of different industries, including finance, tech, accounting, real estate and government.
“Zeigler is proud to be leading the way for work-life balance in our industry. After nearly 50 years, we continue to be a family owned and operated business; and to us that means taking care of our people in good and bad times. It also means continuing to adapt to a rapidly evolving world by listening to our team’s needs so that they can be the best they can be,” said Aaron J. Zeigler, Zeigler Auto Group’s president and owner.
Glassdoor, a San Francisco-based career website that lets employees rank their employers, found posts about burnout skyrocketed 100% since the start of the pandemic. The website saw a 143% increase in posts mentioning mental health.
“Glassdoor’s Work Life Balance ranking recognizes something we’ve long known at Zeigler, when you do what you love, with people who care about your wellbeing and your success, work-life balance will always be effortless. It reminds me of a quote by Simon Sinek: 'Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress. Working hard for something we love is called passion. It is a right, not a privilege, that we should love where we work.' At Zeigler we make it a priority to give our people the tools they need to love where they work. This philosophy has driven us through COVID challenges, economic ebbs and flow, and propelled us to massive growth over the years,” said Sam D’Arc, Zeigler’s chief operating officer.
Zeigler Auto Group, which has 78 franchises at 38 locations across the Upper Midwest, employs more than 2,300 people. It rolled out an employee stimulus plan last year, increasing pay by $10 an hour for eight weeks at the onset of the pandemic. It hosted more than 20 guest speakers, provided a free wellness program and distributed more than $100,000 a year in scholarships to employees and their families.
“We offer our team members the tools they need to effectively maintain a healthy work-life balance while enhancing their overall employee experience," Zeigler Chief of Staff Matt Thomas said. "We have leadership, personal development, and wellness programs available to our entire staff. This all helps create an environment where everyone can perform at their very best and ensures that our team is actively taking part in shaping a culture that they are proud to be a part of.”
