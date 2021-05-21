Zeigler Automotive Group acquires International Subaru of Merrillville

Michigan-based Zeigler Automotive Group acquired International Subaru of Merrillville, which has been rebranded as Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville.

Headquartered in Kalamazoo, the automotive group bought the dealership at 1777 W. U.S. 30 in Merrillville from Francis and Ralph Mauro of the International Autos Group dealership group for an undisclosed sum.

Zeigler Automotive Group now has 31 dealerships, including several in the Chicago metro and two others in Indiana — both in Elkhart.

“With Zeigler on track to continue to grow, as we have done in previous years, adding this Subaru dealership fits perfectly into our expansion strategy, especially given its location,” said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Automotive Group.

Zeigler Automotive Group said it has enjoyed steady growth in Indiana over the last 15 years. Its newly acquired dealership in Merriville will be its first in Northwest Indiana and also its first Subaru dealership.

“Subaru is a coveted brand that we have long been pursuing to add to our portfolio as an offering to our customers,” Zeigler said.