 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zeigler Automotive Group acquires International Subaru of Merrillville
urgent

Zeigler Automotive Group acquires International Subaru of Merrillville

Zeigler Automotive Group acquires International Subaru of Merrillville

Michigan-based Zeigler Automotive Group acquired International Subaru of Merrillville for an undisclosed sum.

 Joseph S. Pete

Michigan-based Zeigler Automotive Group acquired International Subaru of Merrillville, which has been rebranded as Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville.

Headquartered in Kalamazoo, the automotive group bought the dealership at 1777 W. U.S. 30 in Merrillville from Francis and Ralph Mauro of the International Autos Group dealership group for an undisclosed sum.

Zeigler Automotive Group now has 31 dealerships, including several in the Chicago metro and two others in Indiana — both in Elkhart.

“With Zeigler on track to continue to grow, as we have done in previous years, adding this Subaru dealership fits perfectly into our expansion strategy, especially given its location,” said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Automotive Group.

Zeigler Automotive Group said it has enjoyed steady growth in Indiana over the last 15 years. Its newly acquired dealership in Merriville will be its first in Northwest Indiana and also its first Subaru dealership.

Ford will start producing the 2021 Explorer Timberline at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch on the banks of the Calumet River just across the state line. The new SUV will have new shocks, springs and stabilizers bars, as well as a more rugged look, Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain timers, Torsen limited-slip differential, increased ground clearance and steel skid plate.

“Subaru is a coveted brand that we have long been pursuing to add to our portfolio as an offering to our customers,” Zeigler said.

Zeigler Automotive Group is keeping the current staff. Kyle Faiman, previously the executive manager of Inifiniti of Orland Park, was named Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville’s new general manager.

The new owners plan to invest in the dealership by updating the showroom, increasing the display area for new and used vehicles and adding more service capacity. A grand opening ceremony is planned.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Zeigler Automotive Group has 31 dealerships in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, as well as 76 franchises. In the Chicago area, it has dealerships in Orland Park, Schaumburg, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, Berwyn, Lincolnwood and North Riverside. Founded in 1975, it sells vehicles from all of the domestic and most of the foreign auto manufacturers, ranking in the top 1% of sales among automotive dealers in the United States.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what Americans are splurging on post-pandemic

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts