Ziller named president, CEO of Regional Development Authority

MERRILLVILLE — Sherri Ziller was chosen Thursday to lead the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority as it pursues transformative development along the South Shore Line commuter railroad and its new West Lake Corridor.

Ziller, who has been with the RDA since 2006 and has served as chief operating officer since 2012, succeeds Bill Hanna as the organization's president and chief executive officer.

She thanked the Board of Directors for its trust after its unanimous vote to appoint her.

"I'm very honored and humbled by it," she said. "I'm really looking forward to working with the board, our many partner communities and civic and business leaders throughout Northwest Indiana to continue building a vibrant and prosperous future."

The RDA has partnered with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District and elected officials in securing the local, state and federal funding for the West Lake Corridor extension and the Double Track modernization project along the existing line. The organization will continue to serve as the local fiscal agent for the projects while also focusing on transit-oriented development around rail stations, through the Transit Development Districts being planned now.