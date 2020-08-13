Zoom using security software from Merrillville firm as it adds millions of users

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The video meeting platform Zoom has been a runaway success during the coronavirus pandemic, going from virtually unheard of to nearly ubiquitous as socially isolating people around the globe sought to stay connected.

Zoom turned to Merrillville-based Cimcor Inc. to provide security and compliance software as it ramps up to serve millions of additional users worldwide.

"The need for real-time security and compliance has continued to scale up as the use of Zoom increases globally," Zoom Deputy Chief Information Security Officer Richard Farley said. "Working with Cimcor and implementing CimTrak ensures our teams are able to comply with expanding security and regulatory requirements while being able to mitigate risks in real-time.”

Zoom has been using Cimcor's CimTrak Integrity Suite File and System Integrity Monitoring software as it experienced double-digit growth worldwide. The rapid increase in demand from millions of new users created a need for additional integrity monitoring and security, which Cimcor is providing.