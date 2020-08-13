Zoom using security software from Merrillville firm as it adds millions of users

The video meeting platform Zoom has been a runaway success during the coronavirus pandemic, going from virtually unheard of to nearly ubiquitous as socially isolating people around the globe sought to stay connected.
Zoom turned to Merrillville-based Cimcor Inc. to provide security and compliance software as it ramps up to serve millions of additional users worldwide.
"The need for real-time security and compliance has continued to scale up as the use of Zoom increases globally," Zoom Deputy Chief Information Security Officer Richard Farley said. "Working with Cimcor and implementing CimTrak ensures our teams are able to comply with expanding security and regulatory requirements while being able to mitigate risks in real-time.”
Zoom has been using Cimcor's CimTrak Integrity Suite File and System Integrity Monitoring software as it experienced double-digit growth worldwide. The rapid increase in demand from millions of new users created a need for additional integrity monitoring and security, which Cimcor is providing.
“Providing real-time file and system integrity monitoring for Zoom is critical in today’s IT environment,” Cimcor CEO Robert E. Johnson III said. “Security and compliance practices have always been forefront for Cimcor. During this pandemic, there are new cybersecurity challenges and increased risk. We are pleased that our security and compliance software can help provide organizations with the assurance that their servers and network devices are operating in an expected and secure state.”
Cimcor, which has more than 60,000 servers, is tailoring its current and future releases of CimTrak to help Zoom streamline its security processes and secure its infrastructure.
“We are excited to be a part of the fundamental shift that Zoom is creating in how we communicate both in business and in our personal lives," Johnson said. "As they continue to expand, we also will continue to work with Zoom as a strategic partner to help provide innovative methods to secure their dynamic and rapidly growing infrastructure.”
For more information, https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.