Lockport keeps on pace by combining smart growth initiatives with historical flair

Founded in 1830 and incorporated in 1853, the city of Lockport maintains a strong tie to its history. The administration combines historic pride with an eye on the future, using a strategic smart growth plan while holding on to the city’s small-town charm.

“We’ve been somewhat fortunate, in the sense that our business foundation has remained throughout the pandemic,” said Lance Thies, director of Economic and Community Development. “Our small local businesses have suffered, but most of them have remained open. A big reason for that is the emphasis our residents put on shopping local.”

In 2019, Lockport issued 28 new business licenses. Thies said it has issued 27 this year. “Even with the current health crisis and all the uncertainty, business entrepreneurs want to open their shop in our city,” he said. “That’s a testament to our residents and their feel for community.”

Ten of those new businesses have opened in the 9th Street Corridor, and five more on the downtown stretch. Thies said that six more are under construction, with a new Holiday Inn scheduled to open next spring.