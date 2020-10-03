 Skip to main content
Lockport keeps on pace by combining smart growth initiatives with historical flair
Lockport keeps on pace by combining smart growth initiatives with historical flair

Founded in 1830 and incorporated in 1853, the city of Lockport maintains a strong tie to its history. The administration combines historic pride with an eye on the future, using a strategic smart growth plan while holding on to the city’s small-town charm.

“We’ve been somewhat fortunate, in the sense that our business foundation has remained throughout the pandemic,” said Lance Thies, director of Economic and Community Development. “Our small local businesses have suffered, but most of them have remained open. A big reason for that is the emphasis our residents put on shopping local.”

In 2019, Lockport issued 28 new business licenses.  Thies said it has issued 27 this year. “Even with the current health crisis and all the uncertainty, business entrepreneurs want to open their shop in our city,” he said. “That’s a testament to our residents and their feel for community.”

Ten of those new businesses have opened in the 9th Street Corridor, and five more on the downtown stretch. Thies said that six more are under construction, with a new Holiday Inn scheduled to open next spring.

The four business parks have also experienced growth. “We’ve welcomed four new businesses to our park base,” Thies said. “Last year we opened only one. Part of that is development that wasn’t completed until this year.” The business parks range from 70% to 100% occupied; strong numbers given current conditions.

The city promotes business through a series of grants. Small businesses have been able to apply for grant money to help weather the shutdown and slow reopening, a lifesaver for many. Façade grants and fire alarm and sprinkler system grants also contribute to redevelopment of historic buildings that house more modern businesses.

“So far this year, we have awarded 45 grants that total $350,000,” Thies said. “We have been diligent about helping our small-business community.”

On the community side, the city continues to promote its strong artistic base through a series of art showings during the summer months. The Artist Guild meets monthly to plan projects and showings. The Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery, a refurbished grain-processing facility, hosts a rotating series of exhibitions of paintings, sculpture, drawings and quilts.

“We also have a beautification committee and a Main Street initiative,” Thies said. “These programs help to keep us connected to our historic roots while we grow.”

Those roots include preservation of the Illinois & Michigan Canal that runs through the heart of the city. The preservation work has led to an Illinois & Michigan National Heritage Corridor designation. While the canal no longer functions as a shipping corridor, it is considered one of the best-preserved canals in the Midwest.

State Street recently underwent a two-year upgrade that included functional infrastructure (sewers and water lines) as well as a facelift (planters, new lights).

“We wanted to make our downtown more walkable and friendly,” Thies said. “We’ve received very positive feedback on the upgrades performed,” Thies said. “We emphasized a mix of small-town charm with modern functionality.”

Older neighborhoods are getting a little love in the form of road improvements. Thies said the city is working on a project that will repave 12 streets through the more established communities.

“While we welcome new construction, we want to make sure we tend to the historic neighborhoods that made Lockport what it is today,” he said.

In 2019, 142 new housing permits were issued. So far in 2020, the city has issued 138. “We have 515 houses in some stage of development,” Thies said. “Most all of these will be completed this year, the rest in the spring.”

The three main subdivisions being filled are Highland Ridge, Sagebrook and Oak Creek. They contain a mix of townhomes, single-family dwellings and upscale apartments. “We focus on a diverse housing base so that we can welcome single residents as well as families,” Thies said.

Lockport continues to grow, despite the challenges of the current public health and economic crises. Both the business and residential bases are holding their own, looking to the future with an optimistic eye.

Snapshots

Vegan Cafe

Marguerite Ruminski bought the Vegan Café at 928 S. State St. after tasting the great dishes offered and coming to appreciate the charitable donations being made.

"The café was in business for three years before I purchased it,” she said. “It was a nonprofit then, donating all profits to charity. It was a touching and important initiative to the residents of Lockport, and I decided early on to do what I could to keep that going.”

Vegan Café donates profits to local charities, including Morningstar Missions, Tender Loving Care Animal Shelter and South Suburban Humane Society, and patrons appreciate Ruminski’s efforts to help the community. “Many regulars wondered how we would handle that portion of the business,” she said. “I think they’re happy with how we have channeled our efforts.”

The food receives rave reviews online through multiple social media platforms. Ruminski was not a vegan when she purchased the café but has since converted. “I love the vegan foods,” she said. “I notice a big difference in the way I feel. I didn’t realize how much diet can impact your overall health.”

Everything on the menu is plant-based. Items are raw, organic, gluten-free. Ruminski has expanded the original menu to include four pages of tasty treats including zucchini noodles, almond-based nachos, guacamole, pizza and pies such as pina colada and kitchen sink.

“Our team is very creative and has a lot of fun coming up with new recipes,” Ruminski said. “Our patrons like the fact that they can find their favorites as well as new things to try when they feel adventurous.”

The public health crisis has made 2020 a trying year for the Vegan Café, but Ruminski is determined to push through. “We can do curbside and delivery,” she said. “We’ve opened and closed a couple of times as Will County adapts. Our patrons and our city government have both been incredibly supportive. Stop by, we’re here.”

Cakes XO

For the last six years, Joanne Saccomanno and her creative team at Cakes XO have shared their passion for baking and decorating with its patrons. .

“Baking was always my passionate hobby,” Saccomanno said. “I learned a lot working for a different bakery, and I decided to jump at the chance to own my business and do it my way.”

Her way has brought a large following to the bakery at 14929 S. Archer Ave. She raves about the location and how locals have accepted her and her team. “People are very friendly and supportive,” she said. “It’s really turned into a dream come true.”

Saccomanno has a team of passionate bakers and decorators who always try to outdo yesterday. Cakes, cupcakes and cookies are transformed into superheroes and princesses. Brownies taste amazing and don’t always look like the standard chocolate sprinkled with nuts. Wedding cakes are a local legend.

The fall season brings pumpkin breads and coffee cakes to the window. The aroma of apple pies draws patrons old and new. “We do everything from scratch,” Saccomanno said. “Our patrons know the difference and appreciate our hard work. The girls have a blast.”

The pandemic hit wedding cake orders especially hard. Cakes XO took advantage of help from the city and the state. “They (both) helped us pay our rent during the three months we were shut down,” Saccomanno said. “That kept us afloat until we could modify how we did things. They (both) were there when things got tough.”

The Lockport sweet tooth has a home, much to everyone’s delight.

Cool Creations

Lockport’s ice cream shop had been in business for 20 years when the For Sale sign went in the window.

“My kids were in high school,” current owner Rachel Yukich explained. “They convinced me how cool it would be to own the shop, create new ice cream recipes and play at work. Their friends all wanted to work at the shop. They talked me into it, and here we are.”

Ten years later, those high schoolers have long moved on. Yukich is still having a blast, still creating new recipes. Cool Creations, at 937 S Hamilton St,, offers 75 flavors of ice cream, most homemade and some from Sherman’s Ice Cream in Michigan.

“Patrons loved Sherman’s, so we made a decision to keep it coming in,” she said. “Over the years, we keep adding new flavors that we come up with. Patrons love the variety and the standards.”

Cool Creations also offers various baked goods. Brownies are a staple. “Some items are seasonal, some make an appearance based on our whims,” Yukich said. “Brownies are always available. They’re the bomb, and our patrons always gobble them up.”

The ice cream shop closes around mid-October, weather depending, and reopens anywhere from mid-April to May 1. “We tried staying open one winter, but people don’t do a lot of ice cream in the winter,” she said. “We kind of expected it to be that way, but thought we’d try it once and see what happened.”

The public health crisis affected business. “We don’t have a drive-up window,” Yukich said. “You have to come inside or call ahead and order. Both coming in and making phone orders for pickup have been challenging. Ice cream can’t sit on the counter for five minutes.”

Yukich has met the challenge. While 2020 has not been a banner year, she chooses to look at the positive side of things.

“I see a lot of people helping others,” she said. “The city has done a lot for our senior community, and that’s been a big help. Our patrons are patient and appreciative, which keeps us going. Most of them understand that we are strapped by state, county and city requirements.”

