Lockport keeps on pace by combining smart growth initiatives with historical flair

Founded in 1830 and incorporated in 1853, the city of Lockport maintains a strong tie to its history. The administration combines historic pride with an eye on the future, using a strategic smart growth plan while holding on to the city’s small-town charm.
“We’ve been somewhat fortunate, in the sense that our business foundation has remained throughout the pandemic,” said Lance Thies, director of Economic and Community Development. “Our small local businesses have suffered, but most of them have remained open. A big reason for that is the emphasis our residents put on shopping local.”
In 2019, Lockport issued 28 new business licenses. Thies said it has issued 27 this year. “Even with the current health crisis and all the uncertainty, business entrepreneurs want to open their shop in our city,” he said. “That’s a testament to our residents and their feel for community.”
Ten of those new businesses have opened in the 9th Street Corridor, and five more on the downtown stretch. Thies said that six more are under construction, with a new Holiday Inn scheduled to open next spring.
The four business parks have also experienced growth. “We’ve welcomed four new businesses to our park base,” Thies said. “Last year we opened only one. Part of that is development that wasn’t completed until this year.” The business parks range from 70% to 100% occupied; strong numbers given current conditions.
The city promotes business through a series of grants. Small businesses have been able to apply for grant money to help weather the shutdown and slow reopening, a lifesaver for many. Façade grants and fire alarm and sprinkler system grants also contribute to redevelopment of historic buildings that house more modern businesses.
“So far this year, we have awarded 45 grants that total $350,000,” Thies said. “We have been diligent about helping our small-business community.”
On the community side, the city continues to promote its strong artistic base through a series of art showings during the summer months. The Artist Guild meets monthly to plan projects and showings. The Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery, a refurbished grain-processing facility, hosts a rotating series of exhibitions of paintings, sculpture, drawings and quilts.
“We also have a beautification committee and a Main Street initiative,” Thies said. “These programs help to keep us connected to our historic roots while we grow.”
Those roots include preservation of the Illinois & Michigan Canal that runs through the heart of the city. The preservation work has led to an Illinois & Michigan National Heritage Corridor designation. While the canal no longer functions as a shipping corridor, it is considered one of the best-preserved canals in the Midwest.
State Street recently underwent a two-year upgrade that included functional infrastructure (sewers and water lines) as well as a facelift (planters, new lights).
“We wanted to make our downtown more walkable and friendly,” Thies said. “We’ve received very positive feedback on the upgrades performed,” Thies said. “We emphasized a mix of small-town charm with modern functionality.”
Older neighborhoods are getting a little love in the form of road improvements. Thies said the city is working on a project that will repave 12 streets through the more established communities.
“While we welcome new construction, we want to make sure we tend to the historic neighborhoods that made Lockport what it is today,” he said.
In 2019, 142 new housing permits were issued. So far in 2020, the city has issued 138. “We have 515 houses in some stage of development,” Thies said. “Most all of these will be completed this year, the rest in the spring.”
The three main subdivisions being filled are Highland Ridge, Sagebrook and Oak Creek. They contain a mix of townhomes, single-family dwellings and upscale apartments. “We focus on a diverse housing base so that we can welcome single residents as well as families,” Thies said.
Lockport continues to grow, despite the challenges of the current public health and economic crises. Both the business and residential bases are holding their own, looking to the future with an optimistic eye.
