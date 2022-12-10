Luke's Thomas Collins wins state's highest tourism award

Luke Family of Brands owner and president Thomas Collins II won the state's highest tourism honor.

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. gave him the Will Koch Indiana Tourism Leadership Award, named after the late long-time owner and president of Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

Collins runs the Hobart-based Luke Family of Brands, which started as a home heating fuel supplier. It went on to open a chain of Luke and GoLo gas stations, convenience stores and car washes. It has since diversified into owning the County Line Orchard in Hobart, Another Round Pizza & Beer at Founder's Square in Portage, Root & Bone in Indianapolis and the new Indiana Dunes Pavilion restaurant and events venue at the Indiana Dunes State Park.

The latter features a rooftop bar and sweeping views of the Lake Michigan lakefront, adding another attraction to the Indiana Dunes.

"Collins II is a leader in every sense of the word," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a statement announcing the award. "He has been instrumental not only in supporting Indiana tourism and economic development but also in his community service. He is well deserving of this honor."

He also supports a number of charities, including the Boys and Girls Club, and created a program called Serving U that allows Luke employees to take paid volunteer days. It also offers grants, a giving match program and a mentorship program for employees who serve on the board of directors.

"I am completely humbled by this honor," Collins said. "I accept this award on behalf of my family, Luke Family of Brands, the company and all the great people I work with every day."

People can be nominated for the Will Koch Indiana Tourism Leadership Award by leaders in Indiana's travel, tourism and hospitality industries, as well as community members.