 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Luke's Thomas Collins wins state's highest tourism award

  • 0
Luke's Thomas Collins wins state's highest tourism award

A Luke convenience store is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Luke Family of Brands owner and president Thomas Collins II won the state's highest tourism honor.

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. gave him the Will Koch Indiana Tourism Leadership Award, named after the late long-time owner and president of Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

Collins runs the Hobart-based Luke Family of Brands, which started as a home heating fuel supplier. It went on to open a chain of Luke and GoLo gas stations, convenience stores and car washes. It has since diversified into owning the County Line Orchard in Hobart, Another Round Pizza & Beer at Founder's Square in Portage, Root & Bone in Indianapolis and the new Indiana Dunes Pavilion restaurant and events venue at the Indiana Dunes State Park.

The latter features a rooftop bar and sweeping views of the Lake Michigan lakefront, adding another attraction to the Indiana Dunes.

People are also reading…

"Collins II is a leader in every sense of the word," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a statement announcing the award. "He has been instrumental not only in supporting Indiana tourism and economic development but also in his community service. He is well deserving of this honor."

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

He also supports a number of charities, including the Boys and Girls Club, and created a program called Serving U that allows Luke employees to take paid volunteer days. It also offers grants, a giving match program and a mentorship program for employees who serve on the board of directors.

"I am completely humbled by this honor," Collins said. "I accept this award on behalf of my family, Luke Family of Brands, the company and all the great people I work with every day."

People can be nominated for the Will Koch Indiana Tourism Leadership Award by leaders in Indiana's travel, tourism and hospitality industries, as well as community members.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts