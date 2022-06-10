 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man airlifted following injury at Chesterton Urschel plant, firefighters say

  • 0
Urschel

A man was airlifted from the local Urschel Laboratories Inc. plant Thursday afternoon after being struck in the head by a dumpster, according to the Chesterton Fire Department.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — A man was airlifted from the local Urschel Laboratories plant Thursday afternoon after being struck in the head by a dumpster, according to the Chesterton Fire Department.

The tow operator, who was not identified, was atop a garbage truck and attempting to hoist the dumpster off the vehicle around 2:09 p.m. when the accident occurred, firefighters said.

"We’re not sure exactly what happened," Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez said. "But it looks like the dumpster kicked or started to swing and an edge caught him on the top of the head."

The operator did not fall from the garbage truck, Jimenez said, and within minutes was being treated at the scene by medically trained personnel from Urschel.

"They had people on top of the truck rendering first-aid when we got there," the deputy chief said.

Firefighters collared and back-boarded the operator, then removed him from the top of the truck with a lift, Jimenez said. A medical helicopter was brought in and the man was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital.

People are also reading…

Jimenez said he has received word that the operator received multiple stitches and was released from hospital.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to increase savings in a two-income household

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts