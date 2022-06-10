Man airlifted following injury at Chesterton Urschel plant, firefighters say

CHESTERTON — A man was airlifted from the local Urschel Laboratories plant Thursday afternoon after being struck in the head by a dumpster, according to the Chesterton Fire Department.

The tow operator, who was not identified, was atop a garbage truck and attempting to hoist the dumpster off the vehicle around 2:09 p.m. when the accident occurred, firefighters said.

"We’re not sure exactly what happened," Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez said. "But it looks like the dumpster kicked or started to swing and an edge caught him on the top of the head."

The operator did not fall from the garbage truck, Jimenez said, and within minutes was being treated at the scene by medically trained personnel from Urschel.

"They had people on top of the truck rendering first-aid when we got there," the deputy chief said.

Firefighters collared and back-boarded the operator, then removed him from the top of the truck with a lift, Jimenez said. A medical helicopter was brought in and the man was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital.

Jimenez said he has received word that the operator received multiple stitches and was released from hospital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.