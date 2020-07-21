Man reunites with his family after nearly 40 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A Chicago man whose relatives had not heard from him in nearly four decades has been reunited with family members, thanks to a nursing home administrator who turned to social media after the 77-year-old man entered the home with no known next of kin.

Antonio Talavera reunited with his long-lost brother outside a nursing home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood two weeks ago, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Antonio entered the Center Home for Hispanic Elderly in Chicago in June after being hospitalized from a fall and hampered by dementia. Nursing home records indicated Antonio had been living near 47th Street and Ashland Avenue with a friend and co-worker from a liquor store.

The assistant administrator at the nursing home, Sonia Alonso, remembered a woman with the last name Talavera used to work at the home years ago. He contacted her through Facebook and found that Antonio had been separated from his family for nearly 40 years. They thought he was dead.

According to his niece, Carmen Lebron-Talavera, Manuel’s daughter, the family does not know how or why Antonio got separated.

After getting in contact with the woman through her social media, Alonso asked Antonio if he had a brother named Manuel.