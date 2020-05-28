Men sue Chicago police after being exonerated in 2003 murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Two men who were arrested as teenagers and spent nearly half their lives behind bars after being wrongfully convicted of murder have sued Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors for malicious prosecution, lawyers for the men announced Wednesday.

John Fulton and Anthony Mitchell were 17 and 18 years old at the time of their arrests in 2003 for the murder of Christopher Collazo. Both were sentenced to 31 years in prison following their 2006 convictions, even though no physical evidence or eyewitnesses linked either man to the crime.

Cook County Circuit Judge Lawrence Flood last year vacated their convictions and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office subsequently dropped all charges. The federal lawsuit filed by Fulton and Mitchell accuses police of manipulating photo evidence, abuse and fabrication of their alleged confession. It seeks damages for civil rights violations and malicious prosecution.

“I still don’t feel free. I still feel like I’m trapped inside of an ice cube, stuck in time. Sometimes I feel like the 18-year-old kid that got locked up, that was always told to tell the truth. The truth didn’t set me free,” Fulton said Wednesday. “It’s a nightmare every day of my life.”