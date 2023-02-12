GRIFFITH — Home improvement is coming to Griffith Park Plaza, which was acquired Thursday by home-center giant Menards.

The plaza, at the corner of Ridge Road and Cline Avenue, has been mostly empty for several years, including the long-vacant Kmart building.

The purchase, which includes most of the plaza, was from the EYM Group, a real estate firm based in Irving, Texas, a Griffith news release said.

Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said representatives from Menards and EYM confirmed Friday that closing on the plaza is complete.

"This transaction has been going on and off for almost seven years, involved multiple out-of-state owners of the property before EYM became the sole owner, and it was a very complex and challenging deal," he said.

Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd, offered gratitude for the efforts of the Redevelopment Commission to resolve an impasse and finally secure the deal.

Ballah also serves as chairman of the commission.

Menards, based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, plans a new store at the plaza.

"They proposed to build a single-story, 200,000-square-foot store" during discussions with the town, Ryfa said.

The old Kmart building anchors an east-west strip of stores, including Dollar Tree.

Before these buildings can be demolished, Menards must build a store for Dollar Tree, Ryfa said. A north-south strip of businesses also will be razed, except for Avenue 912 at the southern end.

Tthe outlot businesses will remain, including BMO Harris, White Castle, Jedi’s Garden, Popeye’s and E-Motors.

"EYM Group will maintain a presence on the property," Ryfa said. "EYM owns the Pizza Hut and has plans to construct a new building to house Pizza Hut and additional retail stores."

Ryfa observed that the plaza "has seen its better days" and said Griffith looks forward to working with Menards and EYM to restore those better days.

"No timeline has been given for construction to begin. There are tenants that still need to be relocated, and design work must be completed and presented to the Griffith Plan Commission before any construction can begin."

Menards has a Griffith location further east on Ridge Road. The fate of this store has not been announced.

Menards is a family-owned business that began in 1958. It has more than 300 stores across the Midwest, according to its website.