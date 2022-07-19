Merrillville to host job fair for many employers, including new Domino's plant

Multiple employers will be hiring at a job fair in Merrillville Thursday.

The town's second annual job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Dean & Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway in Merrillville.

Job seekers should dress professionally, bring copies of their resumes and be ready to be interviewed on the spot.

Employers that plan to be present include AARP, Albanese, Avison Young, BJ's Restaurant, Bosak Auto Group, Chicago Magnesium, Chick-fil-A, Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Inc, Commercial In-Sites, CVS Pharmacy, Denmark College, Donson Machine, Downing Plumbing, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Haire Group, Heart Health Ed services, Hire Quest, Indiana State Police, Indiana Tech, Keough Mechanical Corp. and the IBEW Lake County Electrical Training Center.

Other employers that will meet with job applicants there include Mental Health Awareness, Merrillville Community School Corp., Merrillville PD, Midwest Truck and Auto Parts, Mike Anderson Chevrolet, Modern Forge, MSI Express, Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc, NIPSCO, IKORCC JATF-Merrillville Campus, Pawn King, Phlen Leadership Academies, Polycon Industries, Primerica, Quality Pasta, Respite Care Services, Route DDL, LLC, Spring Mill Health Campus, State Farm Insurance Company, Superior Ambulance, Towne Centre Assisted Living, Precision Turbo & Engine/Wabtec, the U.S. Army, Valparaiso University, Wallace Consulting, Webb Automotive Group and WorkOne.

Domino's Pizza also will be hiring for its new $50 million pizza dough production and warehouse in the Ameriplex at the Crossroads business park just off Broadway. It plans to hire up to 140 workers at the 110,000-square-foot facility that will supply pizza dough to Domino's pizzerias in several states.