Michigan judge allows restart of disputed oil pipeline

In his amended order Wednesday, Jamo said the company could restart the western line to conduct a safety test and could keep it running “subject to the results of the (test) and further order of this court.”

Within a week of the restart, Jamo said, Enbridge must provide the state with test results for a particular area of the western line that a recent inspection found had apparently been scraped by a vessel cable or similar object. Test data for the rest of the line must be turned over “as soon as practical,” he said.

The east line, meanwhile, will remain out of operation until the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has completed an investigation of the damaged support and Enbridge has complied with all the agency's repair and maintenance requirements, Jamo said.

He also ordered the company and Nessel's office to compile a list of documents and other materials sought by the state by next Tuesday.

Pledging to comply, Enbridge said it “will now begin safely restarting the west segment and anticipates operations will soon return to normal.”

The volume of liquids moving through the line will be lower than normal because just one of the underwater segments will be active, “but we will be able to meet demand,” spokesman Ryan Duffy said.