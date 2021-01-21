Michigan launches online sports betting, casino games Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Online sports betting and casino games will start in Michigan at noon Friday, an expansion of options for gamblers who now wager through offshore sites.

State regulators have authorized licenses for all three Detroit casinos and seven of the dozen tribes with “Class III” casinos. Additional operator and platform provider licenses are expected to be approved in coming weeks.

Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard Kalm this week called the launch a “new era,” saying it will give casinos an additional way to engage with customers and provide state and local governments with additional tax revenue.

Large players in the U.S. mobile gambling market such as DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM are launching apps and enticing people age 21 and older with deals to sign up. Big sporting events this weekend including the AFC and NFC championship games and a UFC bout featuring star Conor McGregor.

Sports and internet gambling were legalized under a law enacted more than a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Casinos began accepting in-person sports wagers in March but had to wait for the creation of a licensing system for online operations, which have taken on increased significance amid state-ordered shutdowns or capacity restrictions at casinos to curb COVID-19.